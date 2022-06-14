Get 'Summer Ready' with the It Works! 14Easy System

PALMETTO, Fla., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent survey, 61% of adults reported experiencing undesired weight changes since the start of the pandemic, with more than 42% saying they gained more weight than they intended. As the popularity of cleanses continues to rise, It Works!, an international and award-winning company specializing in health, wellness, and beauty products, now offers the 14Easy, a 14-day system.

The 14Easy System is built with results-driven products to help participants focus on feeling their best. Products used during the 14-day period, include:

"Do you remember the way you felt when you last wore your favorite jeans? That's the feeling 14Easy can help you achieve again," said Meredith Tieszen, Chief Sales Officer. "The Cleanse is one of my favorite products and a great option to help people get ready to kickstart their health journey."

Throughout the duration of the 14-day system, participants will experience less belly bloating, fewer cravings, a boost in metabolism and increased energy, as well as feelings of renewed confidence.† It's important to keep in mind that exercise is also a great complement to any wellness system. Walking for 30 minutes a day, or most days of the week, is an effective way to improve or maintain overall health.

*Greenselect® Phytosome delivered an average weight loss of 31 pounds over 90 days when combined with a reduced-calorie diet, compared to an average of 11 pounds lost in the reduced-calorie diet control group. A weight-loss regime should include both exercise and a reduced-calorie diet. Greenselect® is a registered trademark of Indena S.p.A., Italy

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

