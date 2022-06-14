Pennsylvania Options for Wellness, Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Successful Launch of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) in Its Pennsylvania-Based Dispensary Locations

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Options for Wellness, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful launch of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) under its "Vytal Options" brand of products in its Pennsylvania-based dispensary locations.

The development of this product was announced after PA Options for Wellness/"Vytal Options" saw an increase in demand for a competitively priced RSO product. From patients as well as physicians, this concentrated product appears to be a top choice for those battling cancer, chronic pain and insomnia.

Packaged in an easy-to-read pouch, the back label features simple dosing and warming directions.

The full extract cannabis oil (FECO) is made from high-quality cured flower that undergoes an extraction process using food-grade ethanol to yield and preserve a full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, phenols and other fatty acids. RSO is meant for oral consumption (eaten or used sublingually) or applied topically, as opposed to being inhaled like other concentrate forms.

PA Options for Wellness/"Vytal Options" RSO is poised to be an integral addition to the brand's curated in-house product lineup, offering high-level relief through a concentrated intake method at a competitive cost. With educational-backed marketing materials for patients, this product is well-positioned to serve a variety of patients in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis program. PA Options for Wellness/"Vytal Options" currently offers RSO in one-gram syringes.

The Company's current branded products include its Troche sublingual and exclusive strains in its flower catalog. In addition to product line expansion, PA Options for Wellness looks toward geographic growth, with two more dispensaries scheduled to open over the next three months.

About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and being the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA Options for Wellness' mission is to become the preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified, approved patients through high-quality products, and dignified, professional service. The company is focused on research, patient outcomes and quality of life.

PA Options for Wellness is proud to have been awarded one of the first Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant licenses in June 2019 in collaboration with the Penn State College of Medicine. PA Options for Wellness also has a 65,000-square-foot grow/process facility that includes lab space and is located in Duncannon, Perry County.

In addition, PA Options for Wellness is collaborating with Penn State University on research. Penn State's College of Medicine also has an affiliation with the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, both state-approved academic clinical research centers, along with PA Options for Wellness, a state-approved clinical registrant.

PA Options for Wellness will bring top-quality, innovative products to the medical market, meeting the demand of our patients while adhering to strict ethical standards. Providing therapeutic solutions, we focus on combining plant science and medicine to transform the lives of our patients.

Media Inquires:

Samantha A. Alderfer

Director of Marketing & Business Development

PA Options for Wellness

salderfer@paofw.com

717-999-7445

