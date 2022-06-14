Brunswick Exploration Expands Lithium Portfolio in Quebec With New Properties in James Bay

English French

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of additional pegmatite fields in the James Bay region of Quebec. A total of approximately 810 claims, separated into 22 blocks and totaling 42,892 hectares, were staked and are collectively known as the James Bay Lithium Project. All claims are located within 45 kilometers of the James Bay road network.



The James Bay region is prolific for its hard rock lithium endowment, hosting numerous spodumene showings, four deposits with defined resources (Whabouchi (Nemaska Lithium), Rose (Critical Element), Cyr (Alkem) and Moblan (Sayona)), as well as more recent discoveries such as Corvette (Patriot Batteries Metal). The Company’s James Bay land package includes approximately 65 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 900 and 7,000 metres, as well as dozens of smaller dykes.

This brings the Company’s inventory of large S-type pegmatite dykes in Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces to a total of 125, with some dyke fields in James Bay, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia being associated with anomalous lithium in tills, grab samples or lake bottom sediments. S-type pegmatites can potentially form a sub-class of evolved pegmatites (LCT-type), which are the hosts to economic lithium (spodumene) mineralization. Reconnaissance prospecting on this multi-provincial inventory of pegmatites has begun and will continue throughout the 2022 and 2023 field seasons.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “Our extensive compilation work continues to highlight new opportunities as we have now secured the largest grassroots lithium land package in Canada. These generated targets have very strong potential for lithium and include over 125 kilometric-scale pegmatites. Very few companies are continuously generating grassroots, regional scale, hard-rock lithium projects and I am confident that our systematic approach to exploration will lead to a significant discovery.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Wares P.Geo, Chairman and CEO of Brunswick Exploration Incorporated. He is a Profession Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

