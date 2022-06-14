Wattum Expands with 35 MW of Bitcoin Mining Capacity in Louisiana

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattum is expanding its mining operations in the United States with the launch of a new Bitcoin mining site in Bastrop, LA. The site is connected to the local power grid and offers a total of 35 MW of power capacity, making it suitable for the installation of mobile Bitcoin mining containers or the construction of a mining facility.



As Wattum continues to establish a scalable presence in the US, the expansion of their crypto mining and colocation services is being led by their recently revamped design and build-out consulting services. The company has diversified its existing facility services to enable potential clients to build their own infrastructure for hosting Bitcoin mining equipment.

With the additional launch of their new Energy program that serves to better educate and pair clients with local utilities, builders, and real estate brokers in viable US mining locations, connecting cross-industry experts for the purpose of fostering mutually beneficial working relationships, Wattum aims to provide miners with the growth capacity they need to take their operations to the next level.

The Bastrop site is projected to launch in Q3 of 2022. Appropriately zoned to meet industrial infrastructure needs, those interested in exploring the potential of constructing their own mining facility for the purpose of hosting miners, or those looking to install mobile mining containers to further expand their operations can get in touch with Wattum’s Energy department to learn more about additional growth opportunities.

As the Bitcoin mining industry continues to see a flurry of activity with the ongoing migration of operations to the United States, Wattum aims to keep its finger on the pulse of cost-effective and long-term mining solutions and offer joint-venture opportunities for its clients.

“We’re very excited to announce our expansion with this 35 MW property. This signifies a new chapter for Wattum’s services, with the simultaneous launch of our Energy program. Our aim is to provide clients with the tools they need to make decisions about the future of their mining business, and we’re starting with the potential to engage in joint-venture opportunities.”