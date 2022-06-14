GIMME Beauty Releases Trendy Daisy Duo Clips

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, announces the launch of its new Daisy Claw Clips on June 16.

The Daisy Claw Clip is GIMME's newest jumbo claw-style hair clip. Shaped like a five-petal daisy, the Daisy Claw Clip holds hair securely in place and, like all other GIMME products, is suitable for all hair types.

"We're excited to participate in the latest trends through our innovative R&D that helps us develop new and stylish product offerings," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty. "We're happy to introduce our new Daisy Claw Clip to the world and are looking forward to hearing the feedback."

According to a recent article by InStyle, the 90s daisy trend is re-emerging back into our wardrobe for the summer. Celebrities and brands have been seen incorporating the flower into their looks and designs over the past few months. The GIMME Daisy Duo Claw Clip comes in packs of two with shades of lilac and taupe to pair perfectly with any look and features an innovative design to hold hair securely in place for all-day wear.

GIMME is a family-owned company that places its community at the heart of its mission. GIMME celebrates individual beauty and aims to elevate it with disruptive, innovative product design.

GIMME accessories are available at Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., and over 20,000 retail stores throughout the country. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since launching in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the U.S. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

Media Contact

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment