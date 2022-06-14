Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market by Offering, Type, Crop Type, Application Method, Farm Size, Application Fit and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Type (Fertilizer Vrt, Crop Protection Vrt), Crop Type, Application Method, Farm Size, Application Fit and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture VRT market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the grow at CAGR of 16.0%



The Asia pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The agriculture VRT market in each region has witnessed the development of many subsidiaries, business units, and research centers of key players and employs strategies to achieve strong research and distribution networks with regional players to withstand stiff competition and capture a significant market share.

Asia Pacific is one of fastest-growing markets for agri-tech. It is one of the prospective markets for agriculture VRT, as it has large farmlands and a high population growth rate. Asia Pacific has an extensive land area, which comprises countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Population expansion in the region's developing countries is mounting pressure on the agriculture industry to increase productivity, fueling the demand for VRT. Drones to plant seeds, and spray pesticides and fertilizers are growing in popularity in the Southeast Asian country as it grapples with a labour shortage that worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions on workers' movement.



The map-based VRT segment dominates the market growing at a CAGR of 12.8%



The map-based VRT segment is the most widely used application method of agriculture VRT across the globe. Map-based VRT is popular majorly due to its cost effectiveness and lack of skilled farmers for operating sensor based VRT. There is huge cost involved for the sensor based VRT which makes farmers hesitant for using sensor-based VRT. However in developed countries such as US, Canada there is increase in the adoption of sensor-based VRT.



The variable rate hardware segment dominates the market with 50.4% of total market share in terms of value



On the basis of offering, the variable rate technology is categorized into hardware, VRT service and VRT software. The huge investment in Hardware such as Guidance and steering system witness the largest market share. The guidance and steering systems have the highest application in advanced economies and on large farm holdings to improve agriculture productivity. Farmers can use various hardware devices to collect farm-related data, which would help them make better decisions and increase the productivity of their lands and crops.



Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate to reduce labor cost



The adoption of advanced technologies is helping farmers to cover a large area of their fields in less time and more efficiently. Agriculture variable rate is an advanced farming technique involving cutting-edge technologies that enable farmers to increase productivity and minimize labour costs. Remote sensing technology helps to monitor and manage land, water, and other resources. In the next 10 years, advanced technologies in agriculture variable rate are expected to gain momentum and reduce the need for and costs associated with manual labour.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Agriculture Vrt Market

4.2 Agriculture Vrt Market, by Type

4.3 North American Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Region & Offering

4.4 Agriculture Vrt Market, by Application Method

4.5 Country-Wise Analysis of the Agriculture Vrt Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Agriculture Variable Rate to Reduce Labor Cost

5.2.1.2 Improved Efficiency and Productivity Through Improved Crop Yields and Field Quality

5.2.1.3 Increase in the Average Age of Farmers in Developed Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Agriculture Vrt Equipment

5.2.2.2 Small Size of Landholdings and Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Equipment and Tools in the Agriculture Industry

5.2.3.2 Vrt Services Provided by Leading Market Players in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Collecting and Analyzing Multiple Farm Data

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization in the Agriculture Variable Rate Industry

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Agriculture Vrt Market

6.3 Value Chain

6.3.1 Research and Development

6.3.2 Hardware Component Providers

6.3.3 Software Providers

6.3.4 Service Providers

6.3.5 Applications

6.4 Supply Chain

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Remote Sensing

6.5.1.1 Active Remote Sensing

6.5.1.2 Passive Remote Sensing

6.5.2 Agriculture Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

6.5.3 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.6 Ecosystem

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11 Case Studies Analysis

6.11.1 Use Case 1: Variable Rate Agriculture by Agco Using Internet of Things Technology

6.11.2 Agjunction Helped Efarmers to Develop Affordable Autosteer for Farmers

6.11.3 Use of IoT in Agriculture Vrt

6.12 Regulatory Policies

6.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

7 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Guidance and Steering Systems

7.2.2 Flow and Application Control Devices

7.2.3 Gps/Dgps Receivers

7.2.4 Handheld Computers

7.2.5 Yield Monitors

7.2.6 Sensors

7.2.6.1 Soil Sensors

7.2.6.2 Nutrient Sensors

7.2.6.3 Moisture Sensors

7.2.7 Displays

7.2.8 Others

7.3 Vrt Software

7.4 Vrt Service

7.4.1 Farm Operation Services

7.4.2 Integration and Consulting Services

8 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fertilizer Vrt

8.2.1 Urea Vrt

8.2.2 Uan Vrt

8.2.3 Nh3 Vrt

8.2.4 Other Vrt

8.3 Crop Protection Chemical Vrt

8.4 Soil Sensing

8.5 Seeding Vrt

8.6 Yield Monitoring

8.7 Irrigation Vrt

8.8 Other Vrt Types

9 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.2.1 Corn

9.2.2 Wheat

9.2.3 Others Cereals and Grains

9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.1 Soybean

9.3.2 Cotton

9.3.3 Others Oil Seeds and Pulses

9.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.5 Others

10 Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market, by Application Method

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Map-Based Vrt

10.3 Sensor-Based Vrt

10.3.1 Active Optical Sensors

10.3.2 Drone-Based Vrt

10.3.3 Satellite-Based Vrt

11 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Farm Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Large Farms

11.3 Mid-Sized Farms

11.4 Small Farms

12 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Application Fit

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Fertilizer

12.2.1 Specialty Fertilizers

12.2.1.1 Specialty Compounds

12.2.1.1.1 Nitrogen Compounds

12.2.1.1.2 Phosphate Compounds

12.2.1.1.3 Potash Compounds

12.2.1.2 Water Soluble Fertilizers

12.2.1.3 Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers

12.2.1.3.1 Slow and Controlled Release

12.2.1.3.2 Nitrogen Stabilizers

12.2.1.3.2.1 Nitrification Inhibitors

12.2.1.3.2.2 Urease Inhibitors

12.2.1.4 Micronutrients

12.2.1.4.1 Non-Chelated Micronutrients

12.2.1.4.2 Chelated Micronutrients

12.2.2 Liquid Fertilizers

12.2.3 Organic Fertilizers

12.2.3.1 Biofertilizers (Biologicals)

12.2.3.2 Manures

12.2.4 Other Fertilizers

12.3 Crop Protection Chemicals

12.3.1 Herbicides

12.3.2 Fungicides & Bactericides

12.3.3 Insecticides

12.3.4 Nematicide & Others

12.4 Other Application Fit

13 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.3 Key Player Strategies

14.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2018-2020

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

14.5.1 Star

14.5.2 Pervasive

14.5.3 Emerging Leaders

14.5.4 Participants

14.5.5 Product Footprint

14.6 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, Startup/Small & Medium Scale Enterprise Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Starting Blocks

14.6.3 Responsive Companies

14.6.4 Dynamic Companies

14.7 New Product Launches and Deals

14.7.1 New Product Launches

14.7.2 Deals

14.8 Market Ranking Analysis

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Deere & Company

15.1.2 Trimble, Inc.

15.1.3 Agco Corporation

15.1.4 Topcon Corporation

15.1.5 Cnh Industrial N.V.

15.1.6 Kubota Corporation

15.1.7 Hexagon

15.1.8 Yara International Asa

15.1.9 Sz Dji Technology Co. Changes Ltd.

15.1.10 Valmont Industries Inc.

15.1.11 Lindsay Corporation

15.1.12 The Climate Corporation

15.1.13 AG Leader Technology

15.1.14 Agjunction

15.1.15 Teejet Technologies

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbrku

