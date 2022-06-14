The Worldwide Silicone Elastomers Industry is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Elastomers Market by Type (HTV, RTV, LSR), By Process (Extrusion, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silicone elastomers market is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Silicone elastomers are mainly used in the manufacturing of electrical insulation materials. They are also used in the aircraft industry for the development of insulating layers and high-temperature air ducts. Some silicone elastomers are also used in the manufacturing of sealants. Their physiological inertness makes them suitable for use in healthcare, especially for blood transfusions and artificial heart valves & various prosthetic devices.



By type, medical-grade LSR is expected to be the fastest growing segment for the silicone elastomers market during the forecast period.



Silicone rubber is a preferred material in the pharmaceutical industry due to its inherent properties such as non-reactiveness, stability, and resistance to extreme environments, compression set & bacterial growth, and extreme temperature ranges. Silicone can operate in temperature ranges from -150oF to 482oF. It is generally used for static sealing applications. LSR material is widely used by medical device manufacturers owing to its excellent properties such as biocompatibility, better part quality, and its potential of reducing the risk of contamination during the manufacturing process.



Liquid injection molding is expected to be the second-fastest growing process for the silicone elastomers market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Liquid injection molding involves extruding un-vulcanized preform rubber through a cylinder into a closed heated mold. The process needs short molding cycles and does not need to perform preparation or trimming with the correct mold design. It is ideal for products requiring close dimensional tolerances and uniformity and is used with HCR and FSR. All these factors drive the demand for liquid injection molding in various applications.



Healthcare is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry for the silicone elastomers market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Silicone elastomers are extensively used in the healthcare industry owing to their versatility, biocompatibility, low surface tension, high permeability, and pressure-sensitive properties. They are also used as seals, valves, catheters, microphone holders for hearing aids devices, tube connectors, handles for surgical instruments, breathing tubes, syringe seals, cooling caps for chemotherapy, ventilation masks, and ventilation bags.



Based on region, the Asia Pacific region was the largest market for silicone elastomers in 2021, in terms of volume.



The Asia Pacific was the largest market for silicone elastomers in 2021, in terms of volume. The high demand in the region is attributed to the increased demand from the automotive, consumer goods, packaging, medical, and electrical & electronics industries, as well as the improving economic condition of the region. Industrial growth in the Asia Pacific is driven by rising urbanization, which has resulted in an increased demand for injection molding processes in various end-use industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Silicone Elastomers Market

4.2 Silicone Elastomers Market Size, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Silicone Elastomers Market, by End-Use Industry and Country (2021)

4.4 Silicone Elastomers Market Size, by Process

4.5 Silicone Elastomers Market Size, by Type Vs Region

4.6 Silicone Elastomers Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties of Silicone Elastomers

5.2.1.2 Aging Population Fueling Demand from Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Silicone Elastomers in the Electrical & Electronics Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stagnant Growth in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Antimicrobial Silicone Elastomers for Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Conductive Elastomers for Electrical Applications

5.2.3.3 Highly Transparent Silicone Elastomers for Optical Applications

5.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Automobiles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

5.6 Impact of COVID-19

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Silicone Elastomer Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Network

6.1.4 End-Use Industry

6.2 Silicone Elastomers Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.3.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Silicone Elastomers

6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Advantages of Silicone Elastomers

6.5.2 Disadvantages of Silicone Elastomers

6.5.3 Silicone Elastomers Comparative Analysis

6.6 Case Study Analysis

6.6.1 Case Study on Use of Silicone Elastomers for Sealing, Bonding, and Protecting Sensitive Electronic Parts in Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

6.7 Trade Data Statistics

6.7.1 Import Scenario of Silicone Elastomers

6.7.2 Scenario of Export of Silicone Elastomers

6.8 Pricing Analysis

6.8.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by End-Use Industry

6.8.2 Average Selling Price Trend

6.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.10 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

6.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.11 Regulations

6.11.1 Australia

6.11.2 Canada

6.11.3 European Union

6.12 Patent Analysis

6.12.1 Approach

6.12.2 Document Type

6.12.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.12.4 Top Applicants

7 Silicone Elastomers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Temperature Vulcanized/High Consistency Rubber (Htv)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Market for Htv Silicone Elastomers

7.3 Room Temperature Vulcanized

7.3.1 Flexibility in Molding, Easy Workability, and Stability to Propel Segment Growth

7.4 Liquid Silicone Rubber

7.4.1 Biocompatibility, Easy Processing, and Flexibility Fueling Demand for Lsr

7.4.2 Industrial Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber

7.4.2.1 Growing Population and Purchasing Power Driving Demand

7.4.3 Medical Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber

7.4.3.1 Health and Safety Regulations Driving Medical Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber

7.4.4 Food Grade Liquid Silicone Rubber

7.4.4.1 Growing Industrial Base for Food and Rapid Urbanization to Propel Demand for Food Grade Lsr

8 Silicone Elastomers Market, by Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Extrusion

8.2.1 Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Extruded Silicone Elastomers Products

8.3 Liquid Injection Molding

8.3.1 Low Per-Part Production Price to Fuel Demand for Liquid Injection Molding

8.4 Injection Molding

8.4.1 Automotive, Electronics, and Packaging Industries Driving Market for this Segment

8.5 Compression Molding

8.5.1 Low Wastage and Ability to Mold Large Parts Fuels Demand for Compression Molding

8.6 Others

9 Silicone Elastomers Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.2.1 Shift Towards E-Mobility to Drive Demand

9.3 Electrical & Electronics

9.3.1 Superior Properties of Silicone Elastomers to Boost Usage in Electrical & Electronics Industry

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Increased Awareness of Hygiene & Safety to Drive Demand in Healthcare Industry

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Growing Demand for Consumer Products to Propel Market Growth

9.6 Building & Construction

9.6.1 Recovering Construction Activities to Drive Demand During Forecast Period

9.7 Foam

9.7.1 Asia-Pacific is Largest Market for Silicone Elastomers in Foam

9.8 Others

10 Silicone Elastomers Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

11.3.2.1 Dow Inc.

11.3.2.2 Wacker Chemie Ag

11.3.2.3 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

11.3.2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.3.2.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

11.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1 Responsive Companies

11.7.2 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.8.1 New Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Dow Inc.

12.1.2 Wacker Chemie Ag

12.1.3 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.1.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

12.1.6 Rogers Corporation

12.1.7 Cabot Corporation

12.1.8 Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

12.1.9 Mesgo S.P.A.

12.1.10 Cht Germany GmbH

12.1.11 Bellofram Silicones

12.1.12 Ab Specialty Silicones, LLC

12.1.13 Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

12.2 Start-Up/SMEs Players

12.2.1 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

12.2.2 Avantor, Inc.

12.2.3 Silicone Solutions, Inc.

12.2.4 Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

12.2.5 Ravago Petrokimiya Uretim A.S.

12.2.6 Shenzhen Hong Je Yi Technology

12.2.7 Jiangshan Sunoit Performance Material Science Co., Ltd

12.2.8 Polysil Silicone Material

12.2.9 Shanghai Rich Chemical New Material Co., Ltd

12.2.10 Nano Tech Chemical Brothers

12.2.11 Shenzhen Yijiasan Silicone Co., Ltd.

12.2.12 Shenzhen Genvan Silicone Materials Co., Ltd

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psnilh

