Insights on the Egg Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Packaging Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Egg packaging is an important part of delivering high-quality eggs to customers. It protects the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture. When compared to any other step in the processing and distribution process, transportation breaks a lot of eggs.

As a result of the economic damage caused by broken eggs, the risk of bacterial contamination of the broken eggs increases, lowering the quality and posing food safety concerns. Therefore, egg packaging in the form of trays, cardboard boxes, or cartons is commonly used.



Market Dynamics

The population growing towards urban areas is the One of the key factors driving the global egg packaging market growth. A rapid growth of urbanization accompanied by a growing preference for sustainable egg packaging solutions. There is a growing demand for eggs as a primary source of protein due to rising levels of health consciousness among the general public and changing dietary patterns. As a result, there is a greater demand for efficient packaging solutions for storing and transporting eggs.



Increasing demand of poultry made products, such as eggs is helps to increase the poultry industry. Poultry industry is expected to drive the global egg packaging market growth. Significant growth in the poultry industry has led to rising demand for egg packs for egg storage and transportation.



Some egg packaging materials such as carton, paper, etc. are usually the end of the line for recycled paper as paper quality degrades with continued recycling. According to the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, wood fibers can only be recycled five to seven times before becoming too short and brittle to be used in new paper products.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global egg packaging market, its market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global egg packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global egg packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global egg packaging market



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Material Type

Market Snippet, By Packaging Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Egg Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Egg Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Paper

Paperboard

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Recycled

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Molded cup

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Plastic

Polyethylene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Terephthalate

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Polystyrene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Egg Cartons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Egg Trays

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Egg Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Hartmann

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tekni-Plex

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

MyPak Packaging

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dispak

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Celluloses De La Loire (CDL)

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

DFM Packaging Solutions

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ovotherm

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Pactiv

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Huhtamaki

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

DAVA Foods

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mirutv

Attachment