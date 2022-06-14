Family First Funding Implements SimpleNexus to Provide Borrowers a Streamlined, Single Sign-on Homebuying Experience

LEHI, Utah, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the United States’ leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that independent mortgage bank Family First Funding has implemented Nexus Engagement™, Nexus Origination™ and Nexus Closing™ to provide borrowers with a streamlined, single sign-on homebuying experience.

Founded in 2011 and based in Toms River, New Jersey, Family First Funding is a retail mortgage lender licensed to do business in 35 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Family First Funding has made the SimpleNexus platform available enterprise-wide to its 200 loan officers. According to Family First Funding Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder Neusa Gillen, the independent mortgage bank selected SimpleNexus to elevate its brand with single sign-on, mobile-first technology that makes home financing accessible from any internet-enabled device.

“Family First Funding implemented SimpleNexus’ homeownership platform because its intuitive interface and ‘from anywhere’ functionality facilitates a modern, personalized experience that supports our borrowers through every step of the homebuying process,” said Gillen. “Even more special is that SimpleNexus’ mobile-first functionality isn’t just for borrowers. It empowers our loan officers to manage their pipelines as they’re visiting real estate agent partners and networking at community events. The ability to quickly fire off pre-approval letters is a huge value add for our organization.”

Nexus Engagement helps lenders facilitate productive referral relationships and convert pre-application leads with features like integrated home search, a payment calculator and instant chat. Nexus Origination is point of sale (POS) technology that enables borrowers to apply for a loan, submit documents, view loan status updates, communicate with loan officers, eSign disclosures and more. Nexus Closing is a comprehensive closing platform that facilitates a streamlined experience for all categories of closings: traditional, hybrid, hybrid with remote online notarization (RON) and full eClosings. Together, the three tools facilitate a streamlined, single sign-on homebuying experience accessible from anywhere via a lender-branded mobile app.

“Developing a platform that helps lenders thrive and simplifies the home financing process for borrowers is incredibly rewarding,” said SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen. “We are committed to continually enhancing our platform so that our customers can set the bar in their communities for what the homebuying experience should be.”



To learn more about SimpleNexus and its end-to-end homeownership platform, visit https://www.simplenexus.com/mortgage-lender.

