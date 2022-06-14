Worldwide PET Bottles Industry to 2028 - Featuring Berry Plastics, Gerresheimer and Rexam Among Others

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Bottles Market, By Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic is widely used for manufacturing packaging materials such as bottles. PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, cost-effective, and thermally stable than polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bottles.
Market Dynamics
The demand for PET bottles for bottled water packaging is being driven by the growing demand for packaged drinking water among consumers around the world, as they offer a long shelf life, ease of use, and enhanced protection against potential deterioration agents, as well as are less expensive than other packaging options.
PET is also preferred by manufacturers over other plastic packaging products, as it allows for the least amount of raw material loss during the manufacturing process. Its highly recyclable nature, as well as the ability to add multiple colors and designs, has elevated it as a preferred option. Refillable products have also emerged as a result of growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, resulting in increased demand for the PET bottles.
Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward alternative packaging materials that are more environmentally friendly. Owing to their environmentally friendly nature and great recyclability, aluminum and glass have seen strong acceptance rates. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning away from plastic. Therefore, this factor is hampering the growth of the global PET bottles market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global PET bottles market, market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global PET bottles market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Berry Plastics Group Inc., GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, RPC Group, Rexam PLC, Silgan Holdings, WestRock, Exo Packaging, Alpha Group, and Crown Holdings
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global PET bottles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global PET bottles market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global PET Bottles Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global PET Bottles Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global PET Bottles Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Beverages
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Packaged Water
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Fruit Juice
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Personal Care Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Household Care Products
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
6. Global PET Bottles Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Berry Plastics Group Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Gerresheimer AG
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Graham Packaging Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- RPC Group
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rexam PLC
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Silgan Holdings
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- WestRock
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Exo Packaging
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Alpha Group
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Crown Holdings
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
8. Section
