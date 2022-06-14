Worldwide Sustained Release Coating Industry to 2028 - Featuring Evonik, BASF and Coating Place Among Others

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustained Release Coating Market, by Polymer Material Type, by Substrate, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by market key players is expected to drive the growth of global sustained release coating market during the forecast period.
Increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the growth of the global sustained release coating market. For instance, in October 2020, Evonik, a global leader for advanced drug delivery, announced the launch of a new ready-to-use powder premix blend of its EUDRAGIT functional polymers used for oral products with an immediate release profile.
Sustained release coatings are designed to eliminate the need for multiple dosage regimens, particularly for those drugs whose action benefits from achieving reasonably constant blood levels over longer periods. Sustained release coatings are used for the drugs that need to be administered in high doses in the body. Sustained release coating products typically contain higher drug loadings than instant release (IR) products.
Benefits of sustained release coating tablets include:
- It releases more slowly into the bloodstream
- It provides the ability to maintain a constant level of medication within the body
- It decreases side effects
- It reduces sleep disruption due to breakthrough pain
- It reduces the number of doses which lowers expenses and improves patient compliance, especially for chronic diseases
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sustained release coating market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global sustained release coating market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study includes, Evonik, BASF SE, Colorcon, Coating Place, Inc., Panchsheel Organics Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, G.M. Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ashland, Spraycel Coatings, JRS PHARMA, Merck KGaA, and Panacea Biotec
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global sustained release coating market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sustained release coating market
