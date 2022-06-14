Suralink Expands Big Data and Enterprise Integration Capabilities With Robust API Endpoints

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suralink, the leader in request list and document management, today announced the addition of 24 new API endpoints to facilitate data sharing, reporting, and accelerate integration across accounting firms' internal systems.

Historically, firms have relied on anecdotal or word-of-mouth information to drive their businesses forward. In today's competitive landscape, however, firms need real-time data from across all their systems to help drive intelligent business decisions. Traditional technology solutions in the accounting market haven't been able to capture data in a consistent, usable way.

These new API endpoints will remove the barriers to data productivity, duplication, and consistency for accounting firms of all sizes without sacrificing security and compliance.

Firms can easily manage—at scale—clients, client users, engagements, and team members through a variety of endpoints and integrate the data with CRM applications, reporting engines, automation platforms, and many other internal systems firms rely on.

"We believe the future of the industry will be in this type of open environment," says Miguel Perez, Head of Product at Suralink. "No single technology vendor addresses the entire accounting process—whether that's audit, tax, CAS, or SOC engagements. Using these endpoints, firms can now connect data from multiple internal and third-party systems in new, never-before-available ways that will allow them to derive real business intelligence from their data."

For more information about the Suralink platform, visit www.suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list and document management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps clients worldwide ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

CONTACT

Meghan Mitton

VP, Marketing

Suralink

meghan.mitton@suralink.com

Related Images











Image 1: Suralink_API









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment