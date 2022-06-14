vFunction to Present, Exhibit and Showcase Application Modernization Solutions at HPE Discover 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the first and only platform to apply AI to application modernization, will be exhibiting and presenting at HPE Discover 2022 , the leading conference on trends and technology from the edge to the cloud and beyond, taking place June 28 – 30 in Las Vegas, NV. At Booth #250, attendees will learn how vFunction and HPE offer developers and architects a solution to assess, analyze, design and extract monolithic applications into microservices to bring speed, engineering velocity, scalability and elasticity to the backlog of applications that are driving technical debt across today’s organizations.



In addition to exhibiting, vFunction will be presenting the following live sessions:

Tuesday, June 28 from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. PT and Wednesday, June 29 from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. PT at the Pathfinder Booth Modernize Legacy Applications 10x Faster and at a 4x Lower Cost with vFunction’s App Modernization Platform: Overview: Application modernization is often laden with complexity, high costs, and skill gaps, making moving legacy workloads to modern cloud-native frameworks extremely challenging and making it hard for enterprises to realize the business benefits they aim to achieve. In this demo, see how HPE and vFunction offer a solution to assess, analyze, design, and extract your applications into microservices to bring speed, engineering velocity, scalability, and elasticity to the backlog of legacy applications that is driving technical debt in your organization. Presenter: Amir Rapson, vFunction CTO/Co-Founder

Thursday, June 30 at 9:00 a.m. PT at the Titian 2306 Application Modernization using data science, automation and minimal code with HPE and vFunction Overview: Application modernization is cumbersome for many organizations, even cloud-native modernization with containers. In this demo, HPE Cloud Native Engineering shows how you can use HPE Right Mix Advisor and vFunction to access, analyze, and modernize legacy applications based on data science and automation with minimal code. Bring speed, scalability, and elasticity to the legacy application backlog. Presenters: Amir Rapson, vFunction CTO/Co-Founder and Ka Wai Leung, HPE



Event Details

What: HPE Discover 2022

When: June 28 – 30, 2022

Where: Booth #250, HPE Discover in Las Vegas, NV

To learn more, please visit vFunction at Booth #250, or email info@vfunction.com to schedule a meeting.

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only AI-driven platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .