Infinidat Announces Support for Tech Tackles Cancer and Participation in Charity Event’s “Battle of the Technology Rockstars”

WALTHAM, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced its support for Tech Tackles Cancer , a non-profit initiative to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer treatment and research.



Infinidat and several other major IT and Storage vendors are putting aside their competitive rivalry for a joint effort to “tackle” cancer together in a charity event for the Tech Tackles Cancer program. Now in its 6th year, Tech Tackles Cancer is returning to an in-person event after a hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Leveraging the power of the Boston tech industry, Tech Tackles Cancer will bring together vendors in a “Battle of the Technology Rockstars” on June 21 at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts to strike a unified chord for a humanitarian cause. The live audience and spectators watching the performances via LinkedIn Live will be able to vote for their favorite performances.

“Tech Tackles Cancer was founded to harness the power of the technology community to do something good, and it’s important that we leverage our collective success to give back,” said AtScale CEO Christopher Lynch, the technology veteran who founded Tech Tackles Cancer. “This is a chance to do that – while having some fun.”

One of the featured performers will be Ken Steinhardt, Field CTO at Infinidat, which is one of multiple storage solution providers supporting this fundraising effort. Ken’s band The Brothers Project will also be performing a set after the singing competition. The cause is personal for Ken because he has had close friends and direct family members affected by cancer. He is running a personal fundraising campaign that will directly benefit this charity, culminating in his performance at the live band karaoke competition at The Sinclair.

“Tech Tackles Cancer is a cause for which I have strong affinity. To do something for such a good cause and mix it with some good rock music, it doesn’t get any better,” said Steinhardt. “I am encouraged by how many tech companies have responded to this cause, saying ‘I’m on board. How can I help?’ The attitude across the industry has been amazing. It’s a beautiful thing when we’re collaborating for the right reasons.”

On stage, he will be going up against Nathan Hall, VP of Engineering at Pure Storage; Steve Duplessie, Founder and Senior Analyst of Enterprise Strategy Group/Tech Target; George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales at HPE; Chris Lynch, and a dozen of other technology executives – or “rockstars” from the industry – for a fun night with feel-good rhythms, shining a spotlight on the storage industry.

Since 2012, Tech Tackles Cancer has raised more than $2 million in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research, including St. Baldrick’s and One Mission . This year, the goal is to raise over $300,000 for pediatric cancer-related causes.

Infinidat is actively involved as a platinum sponsor and has a seat on the volunteer-led team that oversees and plans the organization’s activities. Serving on the executive committee of Tech Tackles Cancer is Dan Pearl, Senior Director, Sales Strategy & Enablement, Infinidat.

To find out more about Tech Tackles Cancer and all of the names and companies of the featured performances, go to: www.techtacklesx.org

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

