DIRECTV Advertising Selects Magnite for Programmatic Automation of Set Top Box Video On Demand (STB VOD) Television

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced it has been selected to extend programmatic automation to DIRECTV’s traditional television inventory. The initial launch will focus on VOD, with the end goal of DIRECTV enabling additional linear inventory programmatically within the next year.



“DIRECTV Advertising aims to make all our inventory, including our traditional television portfolio, easier to buy and accessible programmatically,” said Matt Jamison, Group Vice President, Digital & Demand Partnerships at DIRECTV Advertising. “Bringing our linear VOD assets under the Magnite umbrella will give buyers the efficiency and targeting capabilities of programmatic, as well as holistic frequency and campaign controls across our full content portfolio.”

Beginning with its pioneering work in addressable TV in 2012, DIRECTV Advertising has been a leader in delivering customized, convergent solutions for its customers by employing Emmy-award-winning advertising technology and media solutions across screens. DIRECTV Advertising seeks to drive collaboration across the ecosystem by working with agencies, advertisers, and industry leaders to ensure marketers can seamlessly buy audiences at scale and evaluate impact using trusted data and proven technology solutions.

“Introducing the advanced capabilities of programmatic buying to traditional television environments will benefit both sides of the TV industry and we’re pleased to be helping one of the largest TV providers do just that,” said Matt McLeggon, SVP of Advanced Solutions at Magnite. “Magnite and DIRECTV have long worked closely together on the streaming side of the business. Now, programmatic buyers will be able to reach DIRECTV satellite subscribers through our platform as well.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns.

Media Contact:

Kar Yi Lim

klim@magnite.com

(917) 658-1994