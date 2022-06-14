Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey Now Open for 2022 – Calling All Reliability Practitioners and Leaders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint ®, the leader in digital experience observability, in partnership with Blameless , provider of a reliability platform for software, announced the opening of the fifth annual SRE survey. Findings will be published in a report and distributed to all those who participate. Highlights will be shared in Q3, 2022.



Take the 2022 SRE Survey here: https://www.catchpoint.com/sre-survey

“We continue to navigate world events, and adjust to sustained change in remote or hybrid work policies”, says Leo Vasiliou, primary analyst and author of both the SRE Survey and Report. “This year’s survey data, combined with a unique factor analysis, will be critical for business decision makers to improve both customer experience and employee productivity”, he goes on to explain.

The 2022 SRE Survey is now open and will close July 15th.

For every survey response, $5 each will be donated to both the International Red Cross and Girls Who Code. Take the survey now .

The market survey is to uncover insights into trends, practices, and investment areas to continually improve reliability for practitioners, end users, and business. In addition to measuring core year over year metrics - such as levels of toil and time spent on call - this year’s survey will focus on:

Reliability of internal-facing tools and systems versus external-facing products

Impact of innovation velocity

Incident retrospective (postmortem) value



“Reliability is a team sport - and this annual, cross-organizational, industry wide survey is a valuable foundation to help teams improve the effectiveness of the practice and uplevel its importance and criticality to the business”, says Kurt Andersen, SRE Architect at Blameless.

Download the 2021 SRE Report: https://www.catchpoint.com/asset/sre-report-2021

Learn more: https://www.blameless.com/blog/sre-survey-2022

