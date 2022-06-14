English French

Quadient Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Global Customers for Cloud Software Solutions

Paris, June 14, 2022

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, confirms that the number of customers of its cloud software business has surpassed the 12,000 mark globally, with a net increase of about 450 in the first period of 2022. The growth in Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) software business was fueled by existing customers of Quadient’s mail equipment, who turned to the company’s cloud software solutions for digital transformation. Additional growth was driven by the deployment in France and the UK of Quadient’s recently acquired accounts payable automation software solution, Beanworks.

Quadient’s ICA business reported sales of €52 million in the first quarter of 2022, up by 10.7% organically compared to the first quarter of 2021. Subscription-related revenue, 73% of the ICA business in the first quarter of 2022, saw organic growth of 15.7%. In addition, usage of Quadient’s ICA cloud platforms increased 24% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

“We are honored that our customers are increasingly putting their trust in the quality of our solutions and our ability to maintain continuous innovations that meet their needs,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer Intelligent Communication Automation for Quadient. “Our software solutions are proven to offer enhanced customer experience and time and cost savings through automation, and our expert teams provide quality support for migration off legacy systems, future proofing solutions and upgrading the employee experience for our clients.”

Quadient’s ICA platform brings together cloud software solutions for Customer Communications Management (CCM), customer journey mapping, and financial communication automation (accounts payable and accounts receivable). Quadient was recently named a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment – Dynamic Delivery of Multi-channel Personalized Experiences (doc #US48167722, May 2022).” The IDC MarketScape listed customer experience strategy, performance and scale, and implementation experience as strengths of Quadient.

