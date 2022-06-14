EDAP holds a Symposium at 6th European Endometriosis Congress

LYON, France, June 14, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Prof. Gil Dubernard, Head of the Gynecology Department at Croix-Rousse University Hospital, Lyon, France, will deliver a presentation at the 6th European Endometriosis Congress, which is being held June 15-17 in Bordeaux, France. EDAP will occupy booth #23 during the congress.



Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have been working vigorously to explore the potential of HIFU as a treatment option for rectal endometriosis for some time. We are pleased to be able to share insights at this highly specialized gathering of disease experts and look forward to Prof. Dubernard sharing his preliminary results to the most prominent endometriosis surgeons in Europe.”

“Endometriosis is a painful and debilitating condition that could benefit greatly from less invasive treatment options, and our studies to date suggest that HIFU is a conservative new approach that holds great promise in this indication,” stated Prof. Dubernard. “We look forward to final results from our ongoing Phase 2 multicenter study later this year that we believe will confirm the efficacy and safety of HIFU as a potential treatment for endometriosis and strongly support its continued development.”

Details of the presentation is as follows:

Treatment of Symptomatic Rectal Endometriosis with HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound)

Date: Friday, June 17th

Time: 12:30pm-1:00pm CEST (6:30am-7:00am EDT)

Presenter: Gil Dubernard, MD PhD, Hospices Civils de Lyon

The full congress program can be found here.

About the European Endometriosis Congress

The European Endometriosis Congress, a meeting of the European Endometriosis League (EEL), represents a gathering of all healthcare providers who deal with endometriosis, including surgeons, gynecologists, fertility specialists, radiologists, biologists and others. The aim of the congress is to allow these different specialties to work together and learn from one another. Sessions are organized by major topic, including surgery, fundamental science, research, fertility, imaging, medical treatment and global management, among others.

The Congress provides opportunities for networking and the sharing of the latest research and news about innovative new technology for the treatment of endometriosis.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy device, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

