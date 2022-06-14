Aunalytics Partners with Notre Dame’s iNDustry Labs to Help Facilitate Local Manufacturing Industry’s Digital Transformation Journey

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today an innovative collaboration with the University of Notre Dame’s iNDustry Labs to benefit local manufacturing businesses. The partnership is designed to assist businesses in the South Bend-Elkhart (SBE) region of Indiana as they advance their digital transformation goals and compete in an increasingly digital and global marketplace through data-driven analytics.



The partnership will provide a cloud data and analytics platform to Notre Dame researchers and students working with iNDustry Labs business partners through the University’s Applied Analytics & Emerging Technology Lab (AETL), part of the Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society. The platform will enable the AETL team to work in a nimble data environment to gather insights and answer questions, driving value for partner businesses and offering students real-world scenarios to hone their skills. Through rapid prototyping, collaboration on algorithms and creation of data models, researchers and practitioners can work to create actionable insights.

More than a third of the SBE region's workforce is employed in manufacturing. Like other industry sectors, manufacturing companies are grappling with the costs associated with digital transformation to remain competitive in today’s data-driven era. The ability to aggregate siloed data from multiple sources, cleanse and organize data so that analytics can be applied to drive actionable insights, is critical to getting ahead. By achieving a 360-degree view of inventory and sales performance across different sales channels, manufacturing companies can perform the analysis needed to make better, more strategic decisions about how to move their businesses forward.

“This unique collaboration serves both the University’s mission and the needs of local industry partners,” said Rick Johnson, managing director of AETL. “It will greatly reduce the time needed to connect students and researchers with innovative companies, provide students with hands-on industry experience and help companies advance their business and attract new talent.”

The initiative is currently in its first phase, with a team of data scientists in place preparing the Aunalytics platform for University use. Once the platform is in place, contracted manufacturing companies can move into a pilot phase, where Notre Dame students will prepare their data - aggregating, cleansing, and organizing it - for analytics use.

“By providing our technology and services to this collaboration, we’re in a position to assist the SBE region’s industrial businesses in remaining competitive as data-driven insights become increasingly critical to standard business operations,” said Rich Carlton, president and CRO of Aunalytics. “We are very excited to be in partnership with the University, and to help facilitate the opportunities created when academic resources, enhancement of student skills, and industry growth intersect in support of a common goal.”

About iNDustry Labs

The University of Notre Dame’s iNDustry Labs forges innovative partnerships between the South Bend - Elkhart region’s industries and dedicated resources at the University to support a more prosperous region. An anchor of the South Bend-Elkhart region’s Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation (LIFT) Network, it was established through a $42.4 million grant awarded to Notre Dame in 2019 from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

About the Applied Analytics & Emerging Technology Lab

The Applied Analytics & Emerging Technology Lab (AETL), as part of the University of Notre Dame’s Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society, collaborates with iNDustry Labs to help accelerate economic and innovation impact in the South-Bend Elkhart region, achieving the goals of the LIFT Network. The AETL was in part made possible by a grant awarded to the University of Notre Dame in 2019 from Lilly Endowment Inc.

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

