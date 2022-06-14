TDWI Research Welcomes Markum Reed as Data Management Analyst

SEATTLE, WA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading provider of data and analytics education and research, is pleased to announce that Markum Reed, Ph.D., has joined as director of TDWI Research for data management. Dr. Reed joins Fern Halper (VP of research and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics), James Kobielus (senior director of TDWI Research for data management), and David Stodder (senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence) in the research division of TDWI ( tdwi.org ).

“Organizations often believe they are data-driven because they collect large amounts of data and employ the latest techniques. These organizations need a clear direction to foster a data-driven culture within their organization.” said Dr. Reed. “A truly data-driven organization is a data democracy.”

Dr. Reed brings a wealth of experience to TDWI in data and analytics from his academic and consulting experience. Prior to joining TDWI, Reed was an associate professor of data analytics at the School of Business at Henderson State University and part of the research faculty for the Institute of Chief Data Officers. He has also taught at Southeast University, Nanjing, and was a research scholar at Southern Illinois University. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“We’re thrilled that Markum is joining TDWI Research as we continue to deliver and expand upon the cutting-edge research and tools we bring to our community,” said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. “The data management landscape continues to evolve and modernize and Markum will help lead TDWI’s research and analysis in this space to ensure our audience understands where it is headed and what they should do prepare for the future.”

TDWI Research produces original, survey-based, in-depth Best Practices Reports, frequent live webinars, timely Checklist Reports, and topical monographs, as well as annual salary and BI maturity benchmark research reports. The TDWI Research team also heads many of the company’s live education events, including TDWI Virtual Summits and Strategy Summits.

For more information, to learn about research sponsorship opportunities, or to share solution briefings, news, or other information with the TDWI Research team, please contact:

Fern Halper ( fhalper@tdwi.org )

) James Kobielus ( jkobielus@tdwi.org )

) Markum Reed ( mreed@tdwi.org )

) David Stodder ( dstodder@tdwi.org )

About TDWI Research

TDWI Research provides research and advice for data professionals worldwide. TDWI Research focuses exclusively on data management and analytics issues and teams up with industry thought leaders and practitioners to deliver both broad and deep understanding of the business and technical challenges surrounding the deployment and use of data management and analytics solutions. TDWI Research offers in-depth research reports, commentary, inquiry services, and topical conferences as well as strategic planning services to user and vendor organizations.

About TDWI

For over 25 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, team training, membership, online learning, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. Visit tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter @TDWI.

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

