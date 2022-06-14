Aliaswire Announces New Multi-Payer Capability for Property Management

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire , a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, today announced the general availability of a new Multi-Payer capability in its DirectBiller platform for property management.



Offered exclusively through bank partners, DirectBiller equips property managers to offer custom-branded billing and payment experiences to their clients. The new Multi-Payer feature enables residents in the same household to log in separately to make payments against their shared account including rent, dues, service fees, security deposits and more. They can also see their payments posted in real-time. The new offering encourages on-time payments while also streamlining administrative tasks for property managers and their finance staff.

Covid drove a surge in demand for digital bill pay capabilities as paper-based methods created significant friction for both commercial and residential transactions, slowing payment cycles and creating unnecessary manual work. Tenants have been looking for convenient, contactless payment options, and property managers needed the ability to manage inbound payments remotely and to accelerate payment cycles.

“The monthly bill pay experience is typically the most frequent touchpoint property managers have with their tenants,” said Jed Rice, CEO at Aliaswire. “Providing easier ways to pay rent and fees can make a big difference in tenant satisfaction and on-time payments. With DirectBiller, property managers can offer that modern convenience while also gaining much greater control of the payment, settlement and reconciliation process for each property.”

DirectBiller manages the entire end-to-end process from tenant invoicing through payment reconciliation integrating with property management firms’ ERP systems and their banks’ treasury management systems. It also offers tenants a variety of convenient modern payment methods including web, mobile, Text2Pay, CSR and IVR.

In addition to the new Multi-Payer capability, other key features in DirectBiller for Property Management include:

Support for Multiple Properties - DirectBiller can support individual properties as separate entities and link each one to the corporate entity. Reporting can be viewed at the individual property level and consolidated at the corporate level. Each property can have: Unique payment website Funds settled into unique deposit accounts Separate tender type choices (ACH + Card, ACH-only, Card Only) Separate payment fee rules (Card + Fee and Free ACH) Separate bill and reconciliation files Controlled CSR access



Consolidated Payments on One Site - Property managers can have a single payment site for multiple properties. This site provides one selection of tender types and fee rules, and property managers can receive one consolidated reconciliation file. DirectBiller can settle funds into multiple deposit accounts, selected by the tenant at time of payment. The payer chooses from a drop-down feature to indicate the property and type of payment (rent, dues, fees, etc.).



Payment Control - This feature ensures timely payments by controlling when payments can and can't be made, simplifying monthly reconciliation efforts.

