Stool Management Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2032, with sales revenue expected to register 3.4% CAGR – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the U.S. and Europe stool management systems market was valued at around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Stool management systems liquefy the stool and facilitate bowel movements in individuals with bowel dysfunction, such as faecal incontinence or constipation, by delivering liquid through the rectal route.

Other traditional techniques of treating faecal incontinence are considerably different from next-generation stool management systems. Advantages of the new transanal irrigation devices include reduced pain, fewer complications associated with ostomy procedures, and reduced costs.

Adoption of stool management systems, such as stoma bags is essential and promotes the reduction of transmission of infections arising from contained body waste. These systems are closed or sealed, and thus essentially preserve the skin from contaminants and moisture, which may lead to the breakdown of the skin in contact with the stoma bags.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers, irritable bowel diseases and renal dystrophy has augmented the number of procedures for ostomy surgeries over the globe. This further increases the demand for ostomy bags and transanal irrigation systems, and thus drives the growth of the market.

The stool management systems are set to witness a boost in terms of market sales growth, owing to the rising need for novel and advanced technologies developed for the treatment of faecal incontinence and other rectal diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product type, transanal irrigation systems segment is expected to hold over 32.7% market value share by the end of 2032, exhibiting a CAGR growth of 5.2% over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032, exhibiting a CAGR growth of over the forecast period. Adults by age group led the market with over 81.0% of the share in 2021 and the segment is expected to hold a market value share of 84.6% by 2032.

of the share in 2021 and the segment is expected to hold a market value share of by 2032. Hospital segment by end user holds a high market share of 33.9% in 2021 followed by home care settings, account for demand share of 37.2% by end of 2032.

in 2021 followed by home care settings, account for demand share of by end of 2032. The U.S. dominated the stool management systems market with a share of 37.3% in 2021 and will register growth at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

“Surging technological wave and integration of automated systems with next-gen stool management systems are set to promote the overall growth of the stool management systems market,” says an analyst of future market insights.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers are focusing on the development of novel product designs, engineered to adapt to the bowel movement pattern. Companies are focusing on advancement as well as acquisitions and mergers which are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to increase their consumer base in different geographies.

Cardiff-based Pelican Healthcare Ltd launched innovative ostomy pouches with its ModaVi’s range of unique designs and features such as a new Smart Structure, meaning the pouch fills up uniformly, making it easier to wear

B.Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) and Kerma Medical Products, Inc. announced the collaboration in Aug 2020 to improve healthcare services, develop sustainable solutions, and remove barriers to treatment for underserved populations.

On September 21, 2021, Minnesota Medical Technologies Corporation (Minnesota Medical) and Wellspect Healthcare entered into an agreement for the distribution of Minnesota Medical's faecal incontinence insert throughout Europe.





Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global stool management systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the stool management systems market based on product – (transanal irrigation systems (mini devices, cone devices, balloon catheter devices and bed systems), stoma bags (colostomy bag, ileostomy bag and urostomy bag)), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, home care settings, and long-term care centres) and across key regions of the U.S. and Europe.

By Category

By Product:

Transanal Irrigation Systems Mini Devices Cone Devices Balloon Catheter Devices Bed Systems

Stoma Bags Colostomy Bags Ileostomy Bags Urostomy Bags







By Age Group:

Paediatric

Adults

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Care Settings

Long-Term Care Centres

By Region:

U.S.

Europe

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

