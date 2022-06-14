Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Report to 2028 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyurethane can have a solid or open cellular structure. Foam is the term for a cellular structure that is open. These foams can be rigid or flexible. Diisocyanate and polyols are used to make polyurethane foam. Both of these items are extracted from crude oil by the manufacturers.

Various sorts of additives are added depending on the use. The rigid forms of polyurethane foams are primarily used in buildings as thermal insulation. Flexible polyurethane foams are molded in the automotive industry. Polyurethane foams provide a number of environmental advantages, including high recyclability and low waste.



Market Dynamics

Growing end-use industries such as bedding & furniture, electronics, automotive, and building & construction in emerging nations such as India, Thailand, and others are among the primary growth drivers of the polyurethane foam insulation materials market. Other factors that are driving the growth of the polyurethane foam insulation materials market include the rising usage of polyurethane foams in building insulation for energy conservation, as well as the adaptability and unique physical features of polyurethane foams.



Semi-flexible polyurethane foam combines the benefits of rigid and flexible foams in a single product. It has great thermal, acoustic, moisture control, and fire resistance capabilities. However, as it is not as rigid as solid polyurethane sheets, it can be bent or molded more easily. Noise levels are also reduced by semi-flexible foam insulation which absorbs sound waves better than other types of insulation.



Key market players are focusing on product launches, product expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to expand their business in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Technonicol Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing, waterproofing, thermal insulation and sound absorption materials announced the launch of a new product category in order to complement the range of premium-quality construction materials specifically in India, named Polyurethane Foams by Technonicol. The new category includes fire-resistant, professional sealing, and glueing foams. In addition, it includes high-performance spray foam insulation. Also, in August 2019, Chematur Technologies AB, a leading provider of raw materials for polyurethane foams, was acquired by Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., a global leader in polyurethanes. The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen the company's position in the polyurethane foam insulation materials market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global polyurethane foam insulation materials market, and provides market size (US$ Mn and KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global polyurethane foam insulation materials market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Bayer Ag, Armacell GmbH, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S A, Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Inoac Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Trelleborg Ab, Sekisui Chemical, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global polyurethane foam insulation materials market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, caffeine manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global polyurethane foam insulation materials market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market- COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, By Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Flexible Foam

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Spray Foam

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Rigid Foam

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Building and Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Automotive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Medical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Electronics, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

7. Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Bayer Ag

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Armacell GmbH

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S A

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Huntsman Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Nitto Denko Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Inoac Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

The Dow Chemical Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tosoh Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Trelleborg Ab

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Sekisui Chemical

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5cad

Attachment