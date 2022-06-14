OPSWAT Named Strategic Innovator in Westlands Advisory’s Global OT Cyber Security Market Analysis

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, the global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has been selected as one of 17 companies out of 103 to be featured in Westlands Advisory Global Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Security Market Analysis.

“We are excited to be selected as one of the companies featured in the Westlands Advisory Global OT Cyber Security Market Analysis,” stated Yiyi Miao, Senior Vice President of Products at OPSWAT. “Inclusion in this report validates our dedication to protecting critical infrastructure organizations that are increasingly at risk of today’s dynamic cybersecurity threats. I look forward to our company’s continued success, in 2022 and beyond.”

The company also recently launched the OPSWAT CyberTrailer, the world’s first interactive mobile lab for critical infrastructure organizations, to complement its suite of OT solutions.

Westlands Advisory evaluated each vendor according to its IT/OT capabilities and strategic direction. The IT/OT capabilities scoring was based on capability and operation examples aligned to NIST CSF, as well as an assessment of nine criteria including vision, service, culture, ecosystem, platform, business models, threat research, global and expertise. Strategic Direction scoring was also based on the same nine criteria. OPSWAT scored significantly higher than competitive platforms for its strategic direction, earning it a spot in the IT/OT Security Platform Navigator innovators category.

According to the report, “OPSWAT’s unique product portfolio is a key differentiator from competitive offers, combining a set of products in an integrated workflow. The product development path has focused on optimizing the user experience, providing both administrators and end-users with an easy-to-navigate GUI and leading performance.”

The report continues, “OT security use cases include Removable Media Security, Unidirectional Secure Data Transfers, Supply Chain Protection, OT Data Replication, Intrusion Detection & Prevention and Secure Remote Access.”

Further validating OPSWAT’s position in the report and marketplace is OPSWAT’s exceptional customer support and OPSWAT Academy, stating “Customers are also supported by 24/7 support centers and training academy to ensure users gain the most from the platform.”

Download the Westlands Advisory’s IT/OT Security Navigator with OPSWAT’s evaluation.

To review the Westlands Advisory’s full Global OT Cyber Security Market Analysis, please visit https://www.westlandsadvisory.com/analysis

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Attachment