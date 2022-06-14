Carbeeza Inc. Welcomes Ibrahim Gedeon to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company")(TSX.V:AUTO) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ibrahim Gedeon has been appointed to its board of directors (the "Board").



Dr. Ibrahim Gedeon has built a career in telecommunications by combining insight and skill as an applied scientist with a collaborative approach to leadership. As Chief Technology Officer for TELUS, a world leading communications technology company in Canada, he is responsible for innovation, technology development and strategy. Under Ibrahim’s leadership, the TELUS broadband network has been independently awarded as one of the best in the world. He is deeply passionate about advancing social capitalism and purpose, as well as diversity & inclusion. At TELUS, he acts as executive sponsor for a variety of Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) events across the organization.

Ibrahim sits on the board for the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada and also served on the boards of the Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions and the Institute for Communication Technology Management. In addition to his industry leadership roles, Ibrahim is a Fellow of both the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and the Canadian Academy of Engineering, with recognition for significant contributions to the field of engineering. Ibrahim was recently named as one of Canada's Best Executives by the Globe & Mail's Report on Business Magazine (May 2022).

Ibrahim holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the American University of Beirut, a Master’s in Electronics Engineering from Carleton University and an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia. He is passionate about supporting high-performing teams to innovate and move technology forward.

The Company would like to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Gedeon to the Board.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of artificial intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

