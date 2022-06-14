Reunion Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners and Paradigm Capital Inc., as co-lead, (collectively, the “Underwriters”), in connection with a bought deal private placement financing (the “Offering”) of 77,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of C$0.26 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,020,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.39 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, provided that if the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares are traded is equal to or greater than C$0.55 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may at its option elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof within 10 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date specified in such notice, which shall be not less than 30 calendar days following delivery of such notice.

In addition, the Company shall grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time, up to 72 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase from the treasury of the Company up to an additional number of Offered Securities as is equal to 15% of the number of the Offered Securities issued pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as set forth above, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures on the Company’s projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2022, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘RGDFF’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 828.9 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO, or

Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com