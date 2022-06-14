Quavo Partners with Qolo to Reduce Dispute Processing Costs Using Automation

Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Wilmington, DE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes, the leading provider of cloud-based fraud and dispute management SaaS solutions for issuers, announced its partnership with the omnichannel payments platform Qolo to reduce dispute processing costs and fraud losses for issuing financial institutions.

Quavo's Disputes as a Service™ offering features automated software, AI technology, and back-office investigation services capable of fully automating the fraud and dispute process. As a first-party provider of core payment functionality, and the first and only 100% cloud-based issuing processor, Qolo’s client-first approach to uncomplicating payments removes the multiple players and pain points historically found in the industry. Qolo will leverage Quavo's automated QFDTM software and Dispute Resolution ExpertsTM human intelligence service to further "uncomplicate" payments for its clients while lowering the cost of dispute management.

“When we consider future-proofing our clients, any automated innovation that results in lowering their operating costs is always a win-win,” said Shawn Moylan SVP Fraud, Risk & Compliance at Qolo. “We’re proud to partner with industry-leader Quavo and their proprietary automated intelligence to help reduce friction around fraudulent disputes.”

“The future of banking relies on Fintechs like Qolo and Quavo partnering together to continuously innovate solution products that serve evolving client and account holder needs. Our partnership with Qolo is more than the typical client-provider relationship, it’s a strategic alliance to further streamline and revolutionize payments technology,” said Quavo’s SVP, Revenue Executive, Brittany Usher. “Qolo's passion to provide an innovative choice to payments aligns with Quavo’s vision to challenge complacency in the marketplace. We look forward to scaling Qolo's business goals throughout the partnership.”

About Quavo Fraud & Disputes

Quavo, Inc. is a fintech provider of industry-leading, automated dispute management solutions to issuing financial institutions. Quavo’s Disputes as a Service™ offering features automated software, AI technology, and human intelligence services for financial organizations of all sizes. Our goal is to establish and advance the industry standard in fraud and dispute management by instituting best-in-class principles, delivering unparalleled technology, and advocating for change in our community. We offer full, end-to-end automation software for managing fraud and disputes, supported with complete Reg E, Reg Z, Nacha compliance, and card network mandates. Quavo’s offering includes QFD™ automated dispute management software, ARIA™ fraud management AI, and Dispute Resolution Experts™ human intelligence services.

About Qolo

Qolo is payments reinvented; an omnichannel platform enabling the seamless movement of money via a single API set. Qolo is a first-party infrastructure provider of core payment functionality, and the first and only 100% cloud-based issuing processor. Founded in 2018, its client-first approach to uncomplicating payments removes the multiple players and pain points historically found in the industry. Qolo empowers future focused fintechs and banks to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo is never limited by its capabilities, only its clients’ imagination. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.











