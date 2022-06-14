SFLMaven Initiates Plan to Uplist the Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is proud to announce Its intentions to begin the process of preparing the company for uplisting and acquisitions.

Recently, the company hired a team of legal and public company professionals who have experience with corporate governance, Acquisitions and preparing a company for uplisting to a national stock exchange such as NASDAQ.

The company is planning the following steps for each, which will constitute separate press releases:

Form a new Board of Directors

Form an audit committee

Form an acquisition committee

Begin the auditing process and file a Form 10 with the SEC to become fully reporting

Or, the company might eventually file an S1 for an IPO type offering on NASDAQ

The management understands that there are a lot of steps involved in this process and are prepared to roll up their sleeves and do the necessary work.

CEO Joseph Ladin added: "It's time to take the company to the next level. We're bringing in top professionals who can help do the necessary work for our eventual uplisting and possible NASDAQ IPO. We know there's no guarantee, but at least the plan is laid out in front of us and we can begin the process of working towards this goal as quickly as possible".

The company also intends to continue to raise Capital through its Reg A+. SFLM recently reduced the Reg A+ price in order to increase capitalization in today's market challenges.

Mr. Ladin added: “What's key about us raising capital is using it to acquire proprietary technology or acquisitions of other companies that help enhance our goals and objectives. We hope to have news in the near future on this front."

Look for additional press releases with more details on the plan in the coming weeks and months.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

