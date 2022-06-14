Animoca Brands, Leading Blockchain Games Company, Becomes Lead Liberty Gaming Investor

London, UK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animoca Brands, Hong Kong-based game software company and venture capitalist, has become Liberty Gaming’s primary investor. Liberty Gaming is a leading GameFi ecosystem comprising a gaming community, a play-to-earn gaming guild, as well as an NFT and token fund. The investment will help Liberty Gaming further develop its platform, ecosystem, and community, positioning them as an influential force within the GameFi community as a whole.





Liberty Gaming is a gateway for gamers to access highly valued and often inaccessible NFTs required to partake in play-to-earn games. As a company dedicated to driving the evolution of GameFi, Liberty Gaming has invested in an incredible collection of the most promising play-to-earn games in the space, building up its NFT and crypto portfolio, as well as its community of scholars.

The GameFi organisation seeks to lower the entry barrier to participate for crypto-based players of all ages and backgrounds worldwide. It also aims to empower its scholars through training and educational programs on key topics like DeFi, CeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain, as well as establish a lively community for them with rewards and incentives. Furthermore, Liberty Gaming provides an ecosystem for gamers to improve their skills and prosper within the expanding play-to-earn gaming arena.

Liberty is focussing efforts on real-world partnerships with global organisations. This approach is already successfully underway through PERSIB, the biggest football club in Indonesia with 15 million fans. As a result, Liberty will be able to offer never-seen-before levels of exposure through co-branded PR, and growth investment opportunities within GameFi.

Animoca Brands is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It produces a diverse range of products, including the REVV and SAND tokens; original games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and items based on popular intellectual rights such as Disney, WWE and Snoop Dogg.

The company consists of several subsidiaries, such as The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, and nWay. The Animoca Brands portfolio has over 200 investments in NFT-related enterprises and decentralised projects.

Regarding the partnership, Liberty Gaming CEO Thomas Caddick said, “To have an organisation as prestigious as Animoca Brands see the growing strength in our project to invest is a huge accolade and a great honour for us. The fact that Liberty Gaming is garnering this level of attention is proof in itself that we are building something special. The strength, expertise and resources Animoca Brands offers has the potential to bring hugely positive developments to Liberty Gaming”.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “The growth of Liberty Gaming from a play-to-earn guild into a fully-fledged GameFi organisation hints at its potential to expand the scope of blockchain gaming for many players. The company’s dual focus of early-stage GameFi investment and expanding the play-to-earn opportunities available to the gaming community demonstrate a strong commitment to mass adoption”.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 200 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralised projects contributing to building the open metaverse.

About Liberty Gaming

Liberty Gaming is a next-generation GameFi organisation comprising a gaming community, guild, launchpad and NFT & Token funds. Liberty’s sustainable group structure provides deep expertise in onboarding new games and facilitates higher yield by acquiring NFTs earlier and having greater allocations in emerging projects. Additionally, we provide superior characters, tools, armoury, and much more, creating financial freedom and success for our loyal community scholars.

The Liberty Gaming global network willoffer projects exposure like no other due to the value opportunity presented to onboarded projects. Through this, Liberty will be able to provide unmatchable co-branded project PR opportunities and exposure to the web3 space in addition to a vast real-world audience, offering growth and investment opportunities as no other has seen before.