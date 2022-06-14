Stifel Hires Michael Gonzales as Managing Director in Fixed Income Capital Markets Group

ST. LOUIS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Michael Gonzales as a Managing Director in the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Group.



In this role, Mr. Gonzales will lead Stifel’s efforts to expand its front-end credit sales, focusing on a broad spectrum of fixed income products, including asset-backed securities, investment-grade corporate debt, U.S. government securities, and structured notes. He will be based in the San Francisco Bay area.

A fixed income specialist with 28 years of experience trading, selling, and managing such assets, Mr. Gonzales joins Stifel from Citigroup, where he was a Managing Director and Head of West Coast Short-Term Fixed Income Sales for the western U.S. Prior to Citigroup, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Bank of America, where he held multiple credit and research analyst positions, including managing short duration mutual funds and separately managed accounts.

“We remain focused on expanding our fixed income platform at a time when our diverse client base is facing uncertainty and opportunity,” said Jon Walker, Head of Credit Sales at Stifel. “Michael’s deep institutional relationships, product expertise, and successful track record in selling fixed income assets make him an ideal addition to our team.”

“I’m excited to join a talented and deep team, which leverages Stifel’s broad distribution capabilities to address corporate and institutional clients’ fixed income needs, particularly at the short end of the yield curve,” Mr. Gonzales said.

Stifel’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Group offers a suite of products and services geared to help depositary institutions, funds, insurance companies, money managers, state and local governments, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia generate revenue, preserve wealth, and ultimately grow their businesses. The group’s broad distribution platform includes more than 285 sales professionals. In 2021, Stifel Fixed Income Research placed no. 5 and no. 6 in the U.S. and global rankings, respectively, in Institutional Investor’s Global Fixed Income Research Team Survey.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

