Intrado Introduces Sonic G3 Edge Compute, Giving PSAPs Unprecedented Reliability, Mobility, and Connectivity

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the launch of Intrado Sonic G3 Edge Compute, a cutting-edge appliance that gives Public Safety Answering Points (“PSAPs”) the flexibility and mobility to take 911 calls from virtually any location and provides 4G/5G connectivity redundancy and survivability in the event of an outage.



Part of Intrado Power Access™, the Sonic G3 works in tandem with the Company’s trusted Power 911® call-handling software and with the newest addition to the suite, Power 911 Web, the just-released browser-based version. “The Sonic G3 gives dispatchers and telecommunicators uninterrupted access to the 911 functionality they count on to do their mission critical work, regardless of location or connectivity status,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety.





The Sonic G3 is the latest update to Intrado’s Sonic G series, the innovative appliance series purpose-built to intelligently process 911 call audio. The new version adds significantly more functionality and replaces the previous iteration of the technology, Sonic G2. “Now, if a PSAP loses connectivity to the cloud, they can still continue operating locally and connecting wirelessly via 4G/5G as backup,” said Adan Pope, Chief Technology Officer at Intrado Life & Safety.

Key benefits to PSAPs adopting the Sonic G3 Edge Compute include:

Resilience in the event of a network outage, including the ability to preserve call-handling functionality such as multiple lines across multiple positions, barge-in, recorded announcements, ring groups, and automatic call distributor (“ACD”) queues

Localized caching of call recordings and relevant GIS data – allowing for uninterrupted performance regardless of connectivity status

Integration of third-party applications with Intrado VIPER ® call-handling, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) and Machine Learning tools that use local processing to minimize bandwidth usage

Connectivity via 4G/5G provides an alternative to current networking (MPLS), reducing operating costs by as much as 25%



Sonic G3’s small footprint means it is easy to setup anywhere and then move in the event 911 call taking needs to happen from a different location. Purpose-built for 911, Sonic G3 runs on low power, emits zero noise, and is cost-effective for emergency communication centers of all sizes. Its minimal equipment footprint gives the telecommunicator’s more flexibility by offering capabilities of Power 911 and audio functionalities integrated into one appliance that’s smaller, quieter, less expensive, and built to last.

Demonstrations of the Intrado Sonic G3 appliance will be held in the NENA Expo Hall, Booth #101, on June 13 and 14, 2022, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, Kentucky.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

