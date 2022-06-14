ARHT Media’s Live Hologram Technology Delivers Keynote Speaker Andrew Au at the Electro Federation Conference

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, recently presented Andrew Au, a global leader in digital transformation and culture change, to a distinguished group of executives at Electro-Federation Canada’s 2022 Industry Conference, that took place in Whistler, BC on June 1st, 2022. Mr. Au was the opening keynote speaker at the Digital Experience: Reworking Work: Getting 2030 Ready seminar and appeared live as a lifelike hologram on stage to over 625 conference attendees situated in the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, BC, having been beamed in from ARHT’s Toronto studios. During the presentation, audience members had the opportunity to ask questions and interact directly with Mr. Au.



“The speaking engagement at the Electro-Federation Canada’s Conference was a great experience and one I hope to see adopted as an industry-standard going forward,” stated Andrew Au, Managing Partner at Intercept, a marketing consultancy specializing in digital transformation. “The hologram was high quality, live with no latency, and I could see and hear the audience from the studio. Interacting digitally was a lot of fun and is the closest thing to being physically present. To be able to present to an audience over 2,700 miles away and be home for dinner that same night is a standard that corporations, governments, and other businesses should look to achieve. Given that time is invaluable and that everyone should be doing their part to reduce their carbon footprint, ARHT Media’s hologram technology provides a solution to a problem that millions of people face in their daily lives,” concluded Andrew Au.

“We were pleased to have showcased ARHT Media’s hologram technology at the Electro-Federation’s Conference,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Andrew Au and the attendees enjoyed the live interaction and the feedback pertaining to the experience, the quality, the ability to interact and the uniqueness of the format was all very positive. We look forward to showcasing our technology at future events as we continue to reinforce our position as the global leader in the live hologram industry,” concluded Mr. O’Reilly.

David Nathaniel, Chairman of the Board, Electro-Federation Canada, commented that “ARHT Media’s live hologram display technology was a great experience that generated a lot of feedback from the audience members. I expect to see similar setups at industry events moving forward, given the amount of interaction that took place and the impactful high-quality visual that left nothing to be desired from those participating at the event,” concluded Mr. Nathaniel.

About ARHT Media



ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

About Electro-Federation Canada

Electro-Federation Canada (EFC) is a national, not-for-profit industry association that represents over 220 member companies that manufacture, distribute, market, and sell a wide range of electrical and automation products. EFC empowers the industry with market intelligence, professional development, and a voice for advocacy and standards advancement within a safe, collaborative environment.

