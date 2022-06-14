Overstock Completes Conversion of Preferred Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading home furnishings e-commerce retailer, today announced it has completed the conversion of the company’s Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (OSTKO) (the “Series A-1”) and Voting Series B Preferred Stock (OSTBP) (the “Series B”) into shares of the company’s common stock (NASDAQ: OSTK) (the “Conversion”). The Series A-1 and Series B shares ceased trading at market close on June 10, 2022, and shortly thereafter the company filed applicable documents with the Delaware Secretary of State to effect the Conversion.



The company’s transfer agent, Computershare, Inc., has made the common shares available to its registered shareholders and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in order to distribute them to the applicable broker-dealers and their customers. Holders of Series A-1 and Series B preferred shares should expect to see new common shares in their brokerage accounts promptly after their respective broker-dealers update their records with the DTCC.

“This conversion simplifies our equity capital structure by moving to a single class of stock from three classes, and is what our investors wanted," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson.

For investors who held Series A-1 shares in a tZERO Markets account prior to the Conversion, please log in and navigate to the FAQs in the upper right corner for detailed information on your new common stock shares.

