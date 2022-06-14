LiveToBeHappy Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle and real estate services company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with LTBH management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how LTBH’s multiple owned subsidiaries in land development, construction, renovation, technology, entertainment and consumers, along with a pipeline of acquisitions, have combined to form a vertically integrated lifestyle and real estate services company with a mission to build lives, not just places to live.

Brooks Hamilton, Director at MZ North America, will advise LTBH in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: “LBTH’s holistic approach to the whole person in their pursuit of happiness is a strategic differentiator for target markets in real estate and technology. Real estate development continues to evolve with new approaches to constructing communities that focus on innovative, sustainable, community-based homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. After a decade of construction that has failed to meet demand, a smart growth approach to housing development is helping to drive a 22% increase in new home construction starts and 37% increase in new housing construction starts in March, according to U.S. Census data. LTBH is also focusing on technology that serves education, health and fitness and social communities, all with an emphasis on wellness, entertainment, and improving the lives of individuals.”

“2021 was a pivotal year, completing 5 acquisitions and building an acquisition pipeline to prepare us for long-term growth,” said Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LTBH. “We have made significant progress on integrating on these acquisitions, and with two pending acquisitions under LOI, we expect to double our 2021 revenue to $25 million in 2022. Looking ahead, we continue to build our pipeline of technology and real estate targets and are moving forward with our 2021 financial audit. The audit process and submission of a Form 10 to become a fully reporting company is the next step in our evolution and will enable us to pursue an uplist to the OTCQB®. We look forward to working with Brooks and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on LBTH, please visit the Company’s website at www.livetobehappy.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to LTBH@mzgroup.us or call Brooks Hamilton at 949-546-6326.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients’ business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations – targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LTBH is a “Lifestyles” platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc. has multiple investments that are outlined in its respective filings. LTBH has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated lifestyle and real estate services company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

