Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 324.83 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Brucellosis Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 224.64 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market:

Increased funding for vaccine development is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2017, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) received funding of US$ 100,000 from a global brucellosis vaccine prize competition (AgResults’ Brucellosis Vaccine Prize competition). The award is for Phase 1 of the vaccine development and was given based on the agency’s scientific soundness, suitable research, and appropriate manufacturing capabilities.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities for brucellosis vaccine are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2016, a research scholar from the city-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), an advanced research facility, developed a safer, more effective version of the vaccine against brucellosis. The modified version is safer and provides greater immunity against the disease.

Furthermore, various government bodies are carrying out vaccination drives, which is expected to bolster the brucellosis vaccines market growth. For instance, in November 2020, the chief minister of Assam, India launched a vaccination drive under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, established in September 2019 to achieve 100 percent vaccination of India’s cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat, and pig populations against fatal animal diseases like brucellosis and foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Key Market Takeaways:

Global brucellosis vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of bovine brucellosis, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. According to an article published by the journal, Veterinary Medicine and Science, a peer-reviewed, open access journal, in April 2019, a cross-sectional study was conducted to estimate the seroprevalence of bovine brucellosis in smallholder farms in seven regions of Pakistan between February 2015 and June 2015. The results stated that 68 of the 418 herds had at least one seropositive buffalo or cattle, which resulted in an overall herd-level prevalence of 16.2%.

North America market is expected to show significant growth, owing to the increasing cattle population in the U.S. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, there were 91.9 million head of cattle and calves in the U.S. farms as of January 1, 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Brucellosis Vaccines Market Merck & Co., Inc., CZ Vaccines, Colorado Serum Company, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Hester Biosciences Limited, Veterinary Technologies Corporation, Jordan Bio-industries Center, Laboratorios Tornel, Fivet Animal Health and VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.



Market Segmentation:

Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market, By Type: RB51 Vaccine S19 Vaccine B19 Vaccine Others (45/20 vaccine, SR82 vaccine, etc.)

Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market, By Application: Cattle Sheep Goat Others (swine, horses, etc.)

Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







