Lithuanian Company 'Appvillis' Acquires Nicegram — Popular Telegram Client App for Advanced Users

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicegram is a popular alternative to the original Telegram app. Its monthly active users (MAU) reached 1.7 million in May 2022. The countries with the biggest activity with the app are Vietnam, Brazil, USA, Malaysia & Nigeria.

Appvillis has been focused on the development of communication and business utilities since 2018. The company has extensive expertise in developing, monetizing, and promoting different apps and services. In recent years, Appvillis has released a number of successful products, including "eSIM+" - a service that provides eSIMs for accessing mobile data and virtual phone numbers for calls and SMS with whatever country code you need. eSIM+ is used by more than 200,000 people from more than 50 countries around the world.

Andrei Shimanovich, Appvillis CEO:

"Nicegram has become the go-to choice for many of Telegram's most advanced users. According to our research, over 60% of Nicegram users are crypto enthusiasts. That is why we have chosen Nicegram as the basis for the implementation of our ideas. We are working on integrations with popular Web3 services, which will educate users on how to interact with crypto."

Appvillis believes in the future of Web3 and plans to develop Nicegram towards interoperability with modern blockchain technologies and improve the security of users on the network. Appvillis' goal is to make web3 more accessible and user-friendly so that anyone can take advantage of its benefits. In order to achieve this, Appvillis is working on integrating Nicegram with popular blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana.

Sergey Sheleg, Nicegram CPO:

"Our mission is to create a simple interface for Web3 and educate Nicegram users on how to interact with it. This will include the creation of our own NFT content, investments in projects at early stages, and other opportunities that were previously unavailable to them. For example, you will be able to create an NFT sticker pack and sell it on the internal marketplace."

Nicegram Network will allow users to earn virtual coins. Starting on June 15, users will be able to earn coins for every single day they log in to the app. Coins will be issued daily for all participants, and the number of coins received will depend on the number of friends invited to Nicegram. All rewards will be paid out in our native currency, NGC, which can be used for purchasing items in the Nicegram marketplace. More info about Nicegram Network will be published on the official channel.

