Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2022

The global sewing machine market is expected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2021 to $4.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02%. The market is expected to grow to $5.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03%.



The sewing machine market consists of sales of sewing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a machine used to stitch fabric and other materials together with thread.Sewing machine is used to improve the fineness and appearance of fabrics.



They are mainly used to produce garments, textiles and other fabrics.Sewing machines offerare a variety of plain or patterned stitches.



They include means for gripping, supporting, and conveying the fabric past the sewing needle to form the stitch pattern.Most home sewing machines and many industrial machines use a two-thread stitch called the lockstitch.



In the textile industry, two types of sewing machines are used - manual swing machines and electric sewing machines.



The main types of sewing machines are mechanical, electronic, automated, embroidery, overlock and others.Mechanical sewing machines can be operated manually with controls and are mainly used in househlolds and small scale companies.



Sewing machines are sold through online and offline distribution channels.Sewing machines are used for applications such as apparel, shoes, and bags.



Major end-users of sewing machines include households, commercial and industrial end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sewing machine market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth of the textile industry is contributing to the growth of the sewing machine market.Textile refers to a fabric (woven or knitted) made from yarn.



A sewing machine is used to stitch the fabric and other pliable materials together with threads.For instance, according to EduRev data 2022, the Indian textiles market is expected to be worth more than $209 billion by 2029.



According to Business Standard data 2022, textile and apparel exports in India increased 41% in the April-December 2021 period as compared to April-December 2019. The rapid growth of the textile industry will drive the sewing machine market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the sewing machine market.Companies are launching products with new technologies to increase revenues and gain customers.



For example, in July 2020, based on consumer insights and preferences, Usha International added four new sewing machines for sewing, embroidery, and quilting - Skyline S-9, Memory Craft 9850, 6700 P, and Memory Craft 550E. These machines will cater to the needs of the growing numbers of hobbyists and smaller commercial establishments and a wide range of technologically superior features to consumers who demand improved precision control.



In March 2022, SVP Worldwide, a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes consumer sewing machines and accessories, acquired Jaguar International Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will strengthen SVP Worldwide’s supply chain and will create the needed capacity for supporting the growth of the company’s SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, and PFAFF® brands.



Jaguar International Corporation is a Japan-based sewing machine manufacturer.



