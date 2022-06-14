Dickey’s Turns Up the Heat this Summer with the Launch of the King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar

Dallas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The summer sun is heating things up and so is Dickey’s Barbecue Pit with the release of its new King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar premium sandwich!

From June 13 to Aug. 28, the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is featuring a new spicy summer menu item with pit-smoked marinated chicken breast topped off with cheddar, jalapeños, and spicy barbecue sauce, all nestled in a sweet King’s Hawaiian Bun. With every bite you take into this chicken sandwich, it will be full of spicy and sweet tangy flavors. Dickey’s is not a sandwich shop, but they sure do know how to put one together!

“Here at Dickey’s, we have been serving up top-notch barbecue staples for decades,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Now that the seasons are changing, we wanted to challenge the barbecue norm and create a hot, new innovative addition for our menu. That is why we are launching the King’s Hawaiian Spicy Chicken and Cheddar premium sandwich. We can’t wait to share this delicious item with the community and hope everyone is ready to spice up their order at Dickey’s this summer!”

Do you like this deluxe sandwich so much and want more of Dickey’s BBQ menu items? Go ahead and upgrade any standard sandwich bun to a King's Hawaiian bun, to get that extra burst of sweet flavor to perfectly compliment the spicy barbecue sauce. You might as well go ahead and make this sandwich a full meal with our many of our fan favorites. Add a signature southern side of Mac and Cheese and chase the spice away with a Big Yellow Cup filled with homemade sweet tea! It’s summertime and that means that it’s time to live it up. Finish off your heavenly meal with some dessert like a nice tempting Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Guests who like to walk on the spicy side of life can try out Dickey’s Spicy Ribs or Wings to keep the heat up this summer.

*Pricing and participation may vary. Not valid on Big Yellow Boxes.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

