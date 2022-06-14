Cognitive Investments Welcomes Jacob L. Shapiro as Partner and Director of Geopolitical Analysis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitive Investments (CI), a registered investment advisor, formally announced that Jacob L. Shapiro has joined the firm as a partner and Director of Geopolitical Analysis.

"Geopolitics is not a magic 8-ball. But making financial decisions — in a multipolar world — without geopolitics is akin to flying blind in a storm." - Jacob Shapiro

Shapiro has earned a global reputation as a rigorous researcher and exceptional writer, willing to challenge traditional methods and ideas with unconventional thinking. His unique approach to applying geopolitical expertise to business strategy has influenced executives, policymakers, and industry decision-makers throughout the world.

Cognitive Investments was founded by Robert Larity, who serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer. In addition to CI, Larity is partner and Director of Research at Off Wall Street, which has provided contrarian and "outside the box" investment ideas to professional money managers for decades.

"As we shift to a more competitive, volatile world, a global approach to investing has become essential," Larity said. "The total opportunity set outside the U.S. is already bigger than inside the U.S., and that's only going to increase in the coming years. Adding a geopolitical analyst of Jacob's caliber to our team is essential and exciting. Geopolitical awareness and analytical firepower are built into our firm's DNA. As a result, we are building comprehensive investment strategies that protect and grow our clients' wealth, no matter the environment."

In his new role, Shapiro will oversee geopolitical analysis and work directly with the investment research team to provide a holistic view of geopolitics and macro trends and their impact on global markets. Leveraging his global viewpoint and direct experience with the geopolitical challenges faced by multinational companies, he will be responsible for ensuring Cognitive Investments' clients are able to capitalize on unrealized opportunities in global markets. Shapiro also hosts CI's new podcast Cognitive Dissidents and is the primary author of the firm's weekly Global Situation Report.

"Cognitive Investments is offering a different approach to global investing based on a knowledge platform that allows us to cut through the fog of markets," Shapiro said. "I am excited to join what is an already impressive team because the only way for investors to succeed in a multipolar world is to understand the impact of geopolitics on crafting a long-term approach to building wealth."

For the last two years, Shapiro has worked directly with multinational corporate clients as founder and Chief Strategist of Perch Perspectives, a human-centric business and political consulting firm that applies geopolitical expertise to business strategy. Shapiro will continue in his role at Perch Perspectives, working with clients and overseeing the research team. Before founding Perch Perspectives, Shapiro was co-founder and Director of Analysis at Geopolitical Futures, and Middle East analyst at Stratfor. He holds a master's degree from Oxford University and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

For more information on Cognitive Investments or to subscribe to the Global Situation Report, please visit www.cognitive.investments.

About Cognitive Investments

Cognitive Investments (CI) is a new kind of investment advisor for exceptional individuals and forward-thinking institutions. CI seeks to understand the world better, invest intelligently, and help its clients build their wealth and accelerate their personal growth for the long term. www.cognitive.investments

