Katalon Joins GitLab Inc.'s Alliance Partner Program

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., today announced it has joined GitLab Inc.'s Alliance Partner Program. GitLab is The DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software fast and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. This strategic relationship between Katalon and GitLab provides DevOps teams with capabilities to reinforce continuous quality as a part of their software development and continuous delivery processes.

"Software has become a competitive differentiator, and to deliver a superior customer experience, organizations are asking their software development teams to deliver higher quality software at a faster pace. The GitLab and Katalon partnership will enable our joint customers to accelerate their release velocity while ensuring comprehensive test coverage and code quality," said Matt Sandberg, Vice President of Partnerships at Katalon.

Katalon's comprehensive test automation platform integrated with GitLab allows development and QA teams to cohesively support and scale continuous testing as a part of their GitLab CI/CD process. Additionally, Katalon's integration with GitLab enables quality engineering teams to share a GitLab repository across multiple Katalon users to collaboratively manage and update a consistent set of test scripts, thus resulting in improved team alignment, collaboration, and productivity.

"Testing software firmness, completeness, and performance parameters is critical to deploying enterprise-ready solutions, but many organizations still struggle with it. This integration with GitLab version control provides the collaborative and competitive edge testing teams need to improve the quality and speed of their application delivery," said Mike LeBeau, Alliance Manager at GitLab.

Katalon's goal is to ensure that quality means discovering new paradigms and approaches and building new foundations of innovation. Katalon offers the following defining features:

Low-code test automation for desktop, web, mobile, and API testing using Katalon Studio.

for desktop, web, mobile, and API testing using Katalon Studio. Fast, seamless automation integrations with existing ALM, source code, testing, and CI/CD tools and processes.

with existing ALM, source code, testing, and CI/CD tools and processes. Integrated cloud-based test execution environments with Katalon TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that provides on-demand, flexible, and secure multi-browser testing environments.

with Katalon TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that provides on-demand, flexible, and secure multi-browser testing environments. Intelligent testing orchestration that allows you to execute test runs that leverage in-house, or cloud-based, test environments for instant scalability integrated into DevOps processes and CI/CD pipelines.

About Katalon

Katalon is the leading provider of software test automation solutions. With a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing that fits teams, projects of any size, and any purpose.

Katalon is widely trusted by a global community across over 160 countries.

Katalon is recognized as a top automation tool by prestigious reports such as Gartner, Capterra, and IT Central Station.

For more information on Katalon, Inc., visit http://www.katalon.com.

