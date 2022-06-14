Casa Systems joins LOT Network in a proactive measure against the threat of patent trolls

ANDOVER, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced it has joined LOT Network , the international community of the world’s leading high-tech companies committed to protecting its members from costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs, also known as “patent trolls”).



An industry innovator for nearly 20 years, Casa Systems recognizes the threat that patent trolls can have on technology companies – where legal fees for taking a patent case through trial can cost millions of dollars, diverting valuable company resources away from core functions like R&D and product development. The company believes that a more cost-effective approach – like membership in LOT Network – will allow its team to focus on what matters most – building a culture of constant exploration and pioneering new paths forward in the industry.

“We recognize that an ounce of prevention in these cases is worth millions of dollars,” said Timothy Rodenberger, General Counsel at Casa Systems. “LOT Network is a cost-effective way to protect our business from the high cost of PAE litigation. We’re pleased to join a community of leading technology companies in building a safer ecosystem for the telecommunications community through our efforts, and we appreciate the work that LOT Network is doing within the 5G community to reduce confusion around standard essential patents in that space.”

LOT Network members agree that if, and only if, any member’s patent assets fall into the hands of a PAE, all the other members of the community receive a free license, thereby immunizing them against PAE litigation from those assets. At the same time, members retain all traditional uses of patents – including selling them or using them to sue other companies – including other LOT Network members.

“Casa Systems is sending a strong signal to their customers and their business partners by joining LOT Network,” said Ken Seddon, CEO at LOT Network. “By being proactive in reducing litigation threats, Casa Systems is also protecting others with whom they do business.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .

About LOT Network

LOT Network is an international community of the world’s leading high-tech companies committed to protecting its members from costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs). LOT Network currently protects more than 2,150 members in 54 countries from litigation from over 3.4 million worldwide patent assets and counting. Members include market leaders such as IBM, Red Hat, Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast, Cisco, Google, Tesla, Microsoft, as well as innovative companies like Waymo, Uber, Mediacom Communication Corporation among others.

PR CONTACT:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

+1.817.909.8921

alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com