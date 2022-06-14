Fortinet Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Barbara Maigret, Global Head of Sustainability & CSR at Fortinet

“At Fortinet, we understand the importance of making sustainability integral to our business model. 2021 was the year for defining our strategy and planning the company’s journey for the medium- to long-term. With our inaugural sustainability report, we aim to increase transparency on progress to date and allow our stakeholders – including customers, partners, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and communities – to better understand our corporate social responsibility approach, leading with ambition towards a more sustainable world and safer internet.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its inaugural Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s sustainability strategic framework, initiatives, and key performance metrics. The company plans to share updated progress on an annual basis.

Following a materiality assessment conducted in 2021 to identify and prioritize the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues that are most significant to Fortinet’s business and to its stakeholders, the company defined the following four main areas of impact:

Innovating for a safe internet: Fortinet is committed to advancing cybersecurity, driving digital progress and creating a trustworthy and safe digital world. The company delivers on this commitment through innovation, community engagement and partnerships. Fortinet has continued to innovate on the industry’s broadest portfolio of cybersecurity solutions adding eight new product families in 2021 only. Fortinet also regularly engages with numerous industry associations and groups, contributing to standardization and interoperability while also sharing actionable threat intelligence with organizations such as the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Center for Cybersecurity and INTERPOL. Through these partnerships, Fortinet is working to combat cybercrime and help mitigate future cyberthreats.





Fortinet’s Sustainability Report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report provides details and metrics on the following eight priority issues: cybersecurity risks to society; information security & privacy; product environmental impacts; environmental management & climate change impacts; diversity, equity and inclusion; cybersecurity skills gap; business ethics; and responsible product use.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 580,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

