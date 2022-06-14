Marsh McLennan Agency Selects Applied as Go-Forward Technology Partner

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has selected Applied Epic and its Digital Agency technologies as its agency management software. With Applied’s technology, MMA will streamline its legacy technology platforms into one integrated technology strategy across divisions, offices, and regions.

A new, robust client portal will be at the heart of the new technology launch. MMA clients will benefit from an enhanced omnichannel experience, providing 24/7 access to important documents and insights across various digital platforms, along with online invoicing and payment capabilities.

Applied Epic and its Digital Agency technologies deliver the most technologically advanced suite of software applications to independent insurance agencies to enable faster and more profitable growth. Applied’s suite of applications provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to manage client relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, quoting, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration more effectively across all lines of business. Built on leading cloud technology, Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and delivers internal workflows through a modern user experience, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value across the entire enterprise.

“We are very proud to be selected as a key technology partner for MMA. Working closely with their team, we have jointly developed a compelling technology strategy that directly supports their efforts to optimize their colleague and client experiences. Applied Epic and our Digital Agency suite of applications will enable MMA to innovate from a strong technology foundation and remove the friction using multiple legacy systems,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are honored to welcome MMA to Team Applied and are excited to embark upon a transformative journey to support their growth for many years to come.”

