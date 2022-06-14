ResultsCX Wins Three 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that ResultsCX has won three 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in network security, leadership, and organizational excellence categories. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

As a customer experience management provider, ResultsCX takes information security very seriously, making data and systems protection an organizational responsibility at the highest levels of the company. ResultsCX has successfully created a secure virtual CX environment, earning a near-perfect 800 score from BitSight and the number one ranking among its competitors for more than 22 months running.

Even in a business climate characterized by the significant added risk of a largely remote customer support workforce, ResultsCX has been extremely effective in its efforts to protect client and customer data and keep it from being compromised. Many of the outsource partner’s clients turn to ResultsCX for expert advice on guarding against the inevitable attacks of hackers, phishing, and other attempts to breach system protections.

“These awards exemplify our commitment to safeguarding the data of clients and their customers and are a testament to the expertise within our information security operation,” shared Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO, ResultsCX. “Security and avoiding risk are a primary concern and mandatory employee responsibility involved in every decision we make at ResultsCX.”

“We are so proud to name ResultsCX as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ResultsCX are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”



