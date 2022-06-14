Element 7 Expands With Three New Store Openings in a Week Across California: An Industry First

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element 7 continued to expand its retail footprint across California this week with three new store openings in seven days — stores opened their doors in Mendota, Willits, and Chula Vista.

Located 30 miles west of Fresno, Mendota is an agricultural city with a rich history and hails as the Cantaloupe Capital of the World. Element 7 is the only licensed retailer in the city and anticipates serving a customer base that will extend to Fresno and beyond, given the lack of licensed cannabis retailers in this part of California.

The store in Willits, located in the heart of Mendocino County, adds another store for Element 7 in Mendocino County and makes Element 7 the only retailer in California with stores in both Humboldt and Mendocino counties, two of the major centers of cannabis production. The Willits store sits in a historic building that once played host to Bob Marley in the late 1970s while on tour in California.

Element 7's store in Chula Vista, just four miles north of the border with Mexico, expands the company's footprint further into Southern California. Chula Vista is the nation's seventh-fastest growing city, which positions Element 7 for tremendous growth in this market. Positioned adjacent to major big-box retailers, Element 7 has high expectations for the store and how it will resonate with the local customer base. The store will feature a resident DJ and a number of craft and Hispanic brands including Humo, La Familia, and Calavera to cater to the local market.

All three stores will be managed by Element 7's expanding retail team and will feature a range of brands and products from some of the state's largest, and smallest, cultivators and manufacturers. With a mission of delivering "Big Brands at Low Prices," Element 7 is focused on driving robust value at the store, backed by outstanding customer service delivered by retail staff members that are relentlessly trained to understand the needs of local customers and their needs.

As Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7, explains, "We're proud to launch Element 7 in three new communities, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California. The menu we have selected for the three stores includes some of the state's leading brands like West Coast Cure, Jeeter, Wyld, Kiva, Raw Garden, Alien Labs, Himalaya, and Pamos, as well as local craft cannabis brands from across California. We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Dewpoint Farms, Lucy Goosey, Terp Mansion, and Arcata Fire from our operations in Central and Northern California — that's not just smart for business but it's helping small farmers in these communities take their products south to other parts of California, which has been a driving force in our company vision since we started in 2018."

Today's cannabis customer wants to be educated, entertained, and engaged. Element 7 focuses on each of these three aspects to create an inviting retail environment where products are perfectly curated, integrated, and displayed. Senses are engaged across the full spectrum to create a shopping experience that is uplifting and memorable. As DiVito further explains, "We've tried to create an immersive retail environment that is different to what the rest of the market is doing. We want to be disruptive both in our approach to how we manage our operations, how we deliver value in competitive markets, and the immersive experience we deliver to our customers."

The three stores expand Element 7's footprint in California and take the business to 12 operational cannabis sites across the state. Element 7 is currently under final approvals on its next operations scheduled to open in 2022 — retail dispensaries will be opened in Napa City, Moreno Valley, Oakland, San Francisco, and Fresno before the end of the year.

