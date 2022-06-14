Kum & Go Selects Myplanet for Mobile Commerce Digital Transformation

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned convenience store chain Kum & Go has selected composable commerce experts Myplanet to further modernize their digital architecture and enhance the customer experience. The multi-year agreement features Myplanet's Composable.com™ Mobile Commerce Accelerator as part of the foundation of Kum & Go's one-stop-shop for touchless fueling, fresh food, rewards, and exclusive offers.

Ryan Lindsley, VP of Marketing & Digital Strategy at Kum & Go, is looking forward to the next generation of their digital platform.

"Myplanet's Composable.com solution set them apart from other technology and commerce firms during selection. With Composable, we'll be able to accelerate our speed to market, improve the quality of our customer experience, and quickly integrate other best-in-class commerce technologies to bring the store to our customers - all without sacrificing the ability to build something uniquely Kum & Go," he says.

With Myplanet's mobile accelerator and best-in-class modular solutions from Auth0, Contentful, P97, and Paytronix, Kum & Go will remain agile as they scale.

"The composable architecture will allow us to adapt quickly and deliver innovative customer-centric products more frequently, driving repeat business, improving customer loyalty, and identifying key opportunities for growth," says Matt Anderson, Digital Product Manager at Kum & Go.

New or improved capabilities will include:

Easier to use customer experience with a refreshed look and feel, aligned to the Kum & Go brand.

Enhanced loyalty program, with more engaging ways for customers to earn and redeem rewards.

More ways to pay, with support for a variety of payment methods and digital wallets.

Greater flexibility and control over the mobile experience and digital platform, making it easier to deliver engaging customer experiences.

"At Kum & Go, we're rethinking the whole convenience experience, which includes creating more convenient ways for our customers to connect and engage with the brand," said Levon Hooks, Chief Information Officer at Kum & Go. "Kum & Go is future-proofing our digital platform through composing best-in-class technologies with the support of Myplanet, a leading digital transformation partner."

By helping Kum & Go improve its digital platform and mobile experience, Myplanet is ensuring they will have the speed and flexibility to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of their customers. Customers can expect to see this transformation on web and mobile platforms later this year.

About Kum & Go

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go plans to hire over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as they expand their brand and food program in the Des Moines, IA market. Full-time positions offer benefits and set schedules with consistent hours. For more information and to join the team, visit careers.kumandgo.com.

About Myplanet

Toronto-based Myplanet specializes in headless commerce, customer data, and retail data platforms. With over a decade of experience in digital programs working with great brands on impactful projects, Myplanet has built deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization, while forming strong partnerships with technology leaders. A MACH Alliance member, Myplanet is shaping the way organizations use technology to deliver context-aware, multi-interface experiences that equip them to meet their business goals.

