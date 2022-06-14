CAI Announces Chief Customer Officer, Food & Beverage

SMITHFIELD, R.I., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS) and services for the food & beverage industry, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Ed Stone as head of its Food & Beverage division, effective immediately. Stone will report directly to Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Offer for CAI Software.

"We are very excited to welcome Ed to our team at CAI," said Rigney. "He has an impressive record of bringing growth and success to SaaS companies by building strong go-to-market teams and deep customer relationships. This will benefit our customers as we continue to invest in and strengthen our market presence in the food & beverage sector."

As head of Food & Beverage for CAI, Stone will be spearheading go-to-market and advancing the company's portfolio of industry-leading software, including CAI Provisions, CAI Food Connex, CAI Seasoft, and CAI ROC Warehousing. These four products are part of CAI's platform of solutions helping food producers and distributors streamline workflows, increase labor efficiency, and improve job and lot costing, which yield increased productivity and profitability.

Stone brings a wealth of business-to-business experience and expertise with software companies in the areas of business development and customer success, most recently having served as Chief Revenue Officer for Robling. He has also worked as Chief Customer Officer for AutoQuotes, marketplace provider for food equipment manufacturers and distributors, as well as VP of Sales for ERP software provider Aptean.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-Commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

CONTACT:

Wendy Stanley, CAI Software, LLC

(616) 541-6009

wstanley@caisoft.com

