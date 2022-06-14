AnaBios Further Expands Business Development Team With Hiring of Dr. Blake Anson

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaBios is pleased to announce the hire of Blake Anson, Ph.D., as Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Dr. Anson will contribute to AnaBios' global growth of its contract research outreach. Dr. Anson joins AnaBios from Stemonix (now part of Vyant Bio), where he was VP of Scientific Affairs and Partnering.

"We are really excited to have Blake join our growing business development team," said Chris Mathes, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of AnaBios. "Blake is well-known throughout the world in the arena of human cell-based preclinical drug discovery research. He also understands the science behind AnaBios' unique translational platforms and can help drug discoverers to be more successful as they move compounds through the development pipeline."

The addition of Dr. Anson represents the fourth strategic business development hire for AnaBios since Fall 2021 when Orlando Mendoza joined the team as Business Development Manager to help launch the new offering of hepatocytes for liver tox research. In December 2021, AnaBios hired Takashi Hayashi, who brings more than 20 years of preclinical contract research organization expertise, as Director of Business Development for Japan and other Asia Pacific countries, including Korea and Singapore. In April 2022, Dr. Daniel Da Costa joined AnaBios as Director of Business Development for the EU/UK region.

"With these recent and strategic hires, AnaBios is now poised to grow rapidly and globally," said Dr. Mathes. "This expansion of AnaBios' proven drug de-risking technology based on ex vivo human pharmacological responses will greatly improve the quality of candidate molecules entering clinical trials. AnaBios offers high-quality tissue samples and services for pre-clinical drug discovery and provides actionable translational data for partners. Our business development team will connect pharma, biotech and academic scientists to the right offering to achieve research and development goals."

Concomitantly, AnaBios business development expert Dr. Richard Kondo has been promoted to VP of Business Development with a focus on strategic partnerships. Dr. Kondo joined AnaBios in 2019 and has extensive experience in the scientific sales process.

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders, pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about AnaBios, visit ;http://www.anabios.com.

