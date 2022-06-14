Blippar brings AR content creation and collaboration to Microsoft Teams

LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , one of the leading technology and content platforms specializing in augmented reality (AR), has announced the integration of Blippbuilder , its no-code AR creation tool, into Microsoft Teams . The launch builds on Blippar’s key aim of enabling everyone, from novices with no coding background to experienced developers, to build immersive, 3D, augmented experiences. Teams’ 270 million monthly active users can now collaborate, experiment, create and share AR projects that work everywhere, quickly and effortlessly.



Blippbuilder, the company’s no-code AR platform, is the first of its type to combine drag and drop-based functionality with SLAM, allowing creators at any level to build realistic, immersive AR experiences. Absolute beginners can drop objects into a project, which when published will stay firmly in place using Blippar’s proprietary surface detection. These experiences will serve as the foundation of the interactive content that will make up the metaverse.

Blippbuilder includes access to tutorials and best practice guides to familiarise users with AR creation, taking them from concept to content. Experiences are built to be engaged with via browser – known as WebAR – removing the friction of, and reliance on dedicated apps or hardware. WebAR experiences can be accessed through a wide range of platforms, including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, WeChat, WhatsApp, alongside conventional web and mobile browsers.

Teams users can integrate Blippbuilder directly into their existing workflow. Designed with creators and collaborators in mind, whether they be product managers, designers, creative agencies, clients, or colleagues, organisations can be united in their approach and implementation – all within Teams. The functionality of adaptive cards, single sign-on, and notifications, alongside real-time feedback and approvals, provides immediate transparency and seamless integration from inception to distribution. The addition of tooltips, support features, and starter projects also allows teams to begin creating straightaway.

“The existing process for creating and publishing AR for businesses, agencies, and brands is splintered. Companies are forced to use multiple tools and services to support collaboration, feedback, reviews, updates, approvals, and finalization of projects,” said Faisal Galaria, CEO at Blippar. “By introducing Blippbuilder to Microsoft Teams, workstreams including team channels and group chats, we’re making it easier than ever before for people to collaborate, create and share amazing AR experiences with our partners at Teams”.

Utilizing the powerful storytelling and immersive capabilities of AR, everyday topics, objects, and content, from packaging, virtual products, adverts, and e-commerce, to clothing and artworks, can be ‘digitally activated’ and transformed into creative, engaging, and interactive three-dimensional opportunities.

Real-life examples include:

Bring educational content to life, enabling collaborative, immersive learning

Visualise and discuss architectural models and plans with clients

Allowing product try-ons and 3D visualization in e-commerce stores

Create immersive onboarding and training content

Present and discuss interior design and event ideas

Bring print media and product packaging to life

Artists and illustrations can redefine the meaning of three-dimensional artworks



In today’s environment of increasingly sophisticated user experiences, customers are looking to move their technologies forward efficiently and collaboratively. Having access to a comprehensive AR creation platform is a feature that will keep Microsoft Teams users at the forefront of their industries. Blippbuilder in Teams is the type of solution that will help customers improve the quality and efficiency of their AR building process.

Blippar also offers a developer creation tool, its WebAR SDK. While Blippbuilder for Teams is designed to be an accessible and time-efficient entry point for millions of new users, following this validation of AR, organisations can progress to building experiences with Blippar’s SDK. The enterprise platform boasts the most advanced implementation of SLAM and marker tracking, alongside integrations with the key 3D frameworks, including A-Frame, PlayCanvas, and Babylon.js.

Blippbuilder is now available within Microsoft Teams; try the app and learn more here .

About Blippar

Through the use of technology at the cutting edge of AR design, Blippar is leading the way for the three-dimensional, digital revolution. Their SaaS tools and in-house studio are designed to empower everyone – from bedroom developers to advanced creatives and brands – to create, experience and share AR that is accessible from anywhere in this world, directly in a mobile browser.

Blippar offers two distinct AR self-creation options: Blippbuilder, the easy-to-use, yet powerful 'AR for all’ creation platform, and WebAR SDK, the advanced developer toolkit for enterprise users. Immersive AR experiences powered by Blippar’s SaaS tools can be accessed from any smartphone or 'head-mounted' device, placing the potential of AR into the hands of everyone.

Studio B crafts award-winning experiences across an exhaustive range of industries from eCommerce, CPG and entertainment, to tourism and education. Clients include Google, PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy, OnePlus, Hulu, General Mills and P&G, to name just a few.

Visit Blippar.com to learn more.

Contact:

Neil Davies

PR for Blippar

neil@broadsheetcomms.com