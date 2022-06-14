Epiq Celebrates 15 Years in the eDiscovery Managed Services Business with the Launch of Epiq Choice

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today the launch of Epiq Choice and a corresponding milestone: celebrating 15 years since pioneering eDiscovery managed services. Senior Vice President of eDiscovery Services, Scott Berger, who won a Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s Leaders in Tech Law Awards during Legalweek NY, led a team that originally conceived of and launched eDiscovery managed services in 2007. Their goal was to take a concept known to other industries and apply it to the legal technology and support industry. It was designed to combat the unpredictability of price, service quality, and technology utilization that was prevalent in legal at the time, and the effort has led to major changes in the way legal does business. Epiq Choice is the next step in that journey of providing flexibility and value to clients.



Epiq Choice is in keeping with Epiq’s reputation as a trailblazer and leading provider in eDiscovery. With it, leaders in corporations and law firms can take advantage of multiple eDiscovery tools in one place with easy access via the Epiq Service Cloud, and with a predictable monthly fee. Epiq Choice provides clients with the existing eDiscovery tools they are accustomed to, along with the ability to explore new technologies, without having to make specific commitments or investments to exact tools and volumes.

“For many of our clients, Epiq Choice is the answer to the unknown,” said Scott Berger. “The tools and technologies within our industry are rapidly evolving, and in some cases, a new tool might be the perfect fit for a specific matter. Epiq Choice allows clients to benefit from our own investments in platforms and training without having to shoulder the risk themselves. Our history and spirit of innovation made us The Leader in eDiscovery Managed ServicesTM, and Epiq Choice is the next evolution in the journey.”

The eDiscovery platforms currently available via Epiq Choice include Epiq Discovery, NUIX, Reveal, Relativity, and RelativityOne. Epiq Choice is fully integrated into the Epiq Service Cloud, which provides a modernized digital experience for working with Epiq, along with centralized and secure single-sign-on capabilities for a law firm or legal department’s entire tech-stack via Epiq Access.

The innovative spirit that drives Epiq’s eDiscovery Managed Services team and has led to its growth was validated earlier this year by the Leaders in Legal Tech Law Awards Lifetime Achievement recognition.

“It is appropriate that the award for Scott came in the same year that Epiq commemorates the 15th anniversary of our managed service offering and launches this exciting new technology,” said Roger Pilc, president and general manager for Epiq’s Legal Solutions business. “Under his leadership, the Epiq team has become dominant in the space, growing from fewer than 20 people to more than 250 professionals dedicated solely to the managed services program, making it the largest and most experienced pool of eDiscovery experts available. The group partners with more than 100 clients and leads the industry in leveraging innovation such as AI model libraries on their behalf. We could not be more proud of all that this team has accomplished.”

